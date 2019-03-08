Town council support for Budleigh Salterton Cricket Club’s new home

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 10:29 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:41 03 September 2019

The site in Budleigh Salterton earmarked for town's new cricket ground. Picture: Google

Budleigh Salterton Cricket Club's relocation to a new site has moved a step closer.

Flooding at the current cricket club.Flooding at the current cricket club.

The town council's planning committee enthusiastically backed an application to build two new pitches, a pavilion and a car park on land off East Budleigh Road, at its meeting on Monday, September 2.

The club is currently located on the banks of the River Otter and has often been flooded.

Relocating it to the new site, on land north of South Farm Cottages, could help bring forward the Lower Otter Estuary Relocation Project, which is seeking to return the River Otter to its original layout.

At the meeting on Monday evening, councillors all agreed that the new cricket ground was badly needed and gave the planning application their unanimous support.

Budleigh Salterton Cricket Club pavilion. Picture: To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.ukBudleigh Salterton Cricket Club pavilion. Picture: To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

The town mayor, Cllr Caz Sismore-Hunt said: "It's something we've been waiting for, for a long time."

There have been no objections to the proposals.

