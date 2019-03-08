Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Town council supports takeaway plan for Budleigh Salterton High Street

PUBLISHED: 11:05 03 September 2019

An application has been submitted to convert a former solicitors office into a takeaway. Picture: Google

An application has been submitted to convert a former solicitors office into a takeaway. Picture: Google

Archant

Budleigh Salterton could get a new takeaway after town councillors voted to support the plan.

The applicant is seeking permission for a change of use to the empty solicitors' office at 42 High Street, and wants to install an extractor fan system at the back.

There are no details yet about the kind of food that would be sold from the shop.

But some people living nearby have expressed concern that the takeaway would create smells, late-night noise, and litter.

At a Budleigh Salterton planning committee meeting on Monday, September 2, chairman Councillor Roger Sherriff pointed out that these were not planning issues, and would be dealt with at a later stage by East Devon District Council's licensing committee.

Cllr Henry Riddell thought the town council should not be seen to discourage new businesses, and it would be better to have a new takeaway than a High Street building standing empty.

The committee voted in favour of the application, which will be decided by East Devon District Council.

Most Read

Talented youngsters take over Manor Gardens for Hive Live event

Hive youth centre's end-of-the-summer event in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 33 19TI 7633. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Yes’ to tattoo parlour plans for Exmouth

The tattoo parlour has been approved for Exmouth's Exeter Road.

Early morning shed fire in Exmouth

Newton Poppleford war time plane crash remembered 75 years on

A photograph showing an identical C-47, that belonged to the same squadron, that was involved in the crash. Picture: Contributed

REVEALED: Big Cat sightings in Devon for 2019

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Talented youngsters take over Manor Gardens for Hive Live event

Hive youth centre's end-of-the-summer event in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 33 19TI 7633. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Yes’ to tattoo parlour plans for Exmouth

The tattoo parlour has been approved for Exmouth's Exeter Road.

Early morning shed fire in Exmouth

Newton Poppleford war time plane crash remembered 75 years on

A photograph showing an identical C-47, that belonged to the same squadron, that was involved in the crash. Picture: Contributed

REVEALED: Big Cat sightings in Devon for 2019

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town in Tuesday night FA Cup home action - a big match preview

Exmouth Town's club name up in lights at Wembley Stadium

Clyst St George skipper hits half century as team rounds off champion season with another win

Cltyst St George 1st XI before their final game of the 2019 Tolchards Devon League that saw saw them end the campaign as D Division East champions. Picture: CAROLINE CREER

Macron League round-up - Lympstone and Otterton draw / Cronies in Friday night win

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh men complete Over-60s Triples League ‘Houdini hat-trick’ to survive in Division 2

Teardrop volcano, spine and hopped flatbank to feature in £150,000 revamp of Budleigh skate park

The Budleigh Skate Park build in progress. Picture: East Devon District Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists