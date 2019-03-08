Town council supports takeaway plan for Budleigh Salterton High Street

An application has been submitted to convert a former solicitors office into a takeaway. Picture: Google Archant

Budleigh Salterton could get a new takeaway after town councillors voted to support the plan.

The applicant is seeking permission for a change of use to the empty solicitors' office at 42 High Street, and wants to install an extractor fan system at the back.

There are no details yet about the kind of food that would be sold from the shop.

But some people living nearby have expressed concern that the takeaway would create smells, late-night noise, and litter.

At a Budleigh Salterton planning committee meeting on Monday, September 2, chairman Councillor Roger Sherriff pointed out that these were not planning issues, and would be dealt with at a later stage by East Devon District Council's licensing committee.

Cllr Henry Riddell thought the town council should not be seen to discourage new businesses, and it would be better to have a new takeaway than a High Street building standing empty.

The committee voted in favour of the application, which will be decided by East Devon District Council.