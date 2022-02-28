Council seeks residents' views on East Devon's sport and leisure facilities

East Devon District Council is asking for residents’ views on local sports facilities.

A questionnaire has been drawn up, and the responses will feed into a document that can be used to set its priorities for sport and leisure for the next 10 years.

The council has employed consultants to draw up a Leisure and Built Facilities Strategy for East Devon.

This will help the council obtain money from housing developers for community facilities such as leisure centres and outdoor sports grounds.

The information received will also clarify whether the leisure facilities and services that the council subsides are giving residents value for money, and whether people want ‘built’ sports facilities or ‘informal’ outdoor spaces for activities.

The council has created a questionnaire where residents can give details of their sport and leisure habits.

It asks:

What physical activities you take part in now, and what you would like to do in the future so that you can be more active more often, whether this be for example through walking, playing football or dancing.

What you think is good about the council’s existing leisure facilities; the sport, health and physical activity services available within the community; and what could be improved.

Whether and how the Coronavirus pandemic has affected the physical activity you do.

The questionnaire should be returned by Sunday, March 6.