News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Council's process of awarding alderman title under review after John Humphreys case

Logo Icon

Joe Ives, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 10:35 AM December 6, 2021
Convicted sex offender and former East Devon councillor John Humphreys

Convicted sex offender and former East Devon councillor John Humphreys - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

A report into the process that led to a councillor under investigation for sex crimes against children being awarded the title of alderman is to be carried out by East Devon District Council. 

Former Conservative East Devon councillor and Exmouth mayor John Humphreys was awarded the title in December 2019, while claims that he sexually assaulted two boys between 1990 and 2001 were being investigated.

He had been arrested in 2015 and put on bail in 2016 for the alleged offences, for which he was eventually convicted and handed a 21-year prison sentence in August this year. 

He would have known he was at risk of prosecution when he received the award and yet he still accepted the honour.  The council stripped him of the title following his conviction. 

The episode led councillors to agree to look into the selection process for aldermen. Unlike some other councils, East Devon currently has no protocol for nomination to the title. 

East Devon News
Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sandy Bay Beach, Exmouth

Body of teenager found on beach in Exmouth

Philippa Davies

person
Exeter Crown Court

Exeter Crown & Country Court

Man in court over alleged 'threat' to Exmouth police officer

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Little kid girl holding selfmade lanterns with candle for St. Martin procession. Healthy cute toddle

Winter

Exmouth gears up for its Winter Festival

Kirsty Woodgate

person
Killerton Christmas tree trail 2021

Christmas

Four great attractions to visit prior to Christmas

Kirsty Woodgate

person