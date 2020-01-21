Plans for 20 new one and two bedroom apartments in town centre opposed

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male Archant

Plans to build 20 new homes in the heart of the town centre have been opposed by the town council.

At its meeting on Monday (January 20) Exmouth Town Council's planning committee opposed the plans.

The application is seeking to part-demolish and redevelop vacant buildings surrounding the former Tower Street Methodist Church.

Twenty new apartments would be built and more than 100sqm of retail space provided.

Councillors said the plans are out of keeping with the area and would result in a loss of residents' amenity.

Geoff Skinner, of Exmouth Community Association, said one block of the proposed flats would be overbearing and would 'dominate' the surrounding area.

He added: "The flat roof building in block two is out of character with the existing buildings in Queen's Street."

If given the go ahead, a former boys and girls brigade building could be knocked down and a former Sunday school part demolished.

However, the grade II listed church building would remain unaffected by the development.

In their place, a mix of one and two bedroom apartments would be created.

The developer said the existing ancillary buildings have been unoccupied for many years and have fallen into disrepair.

Cllr Tim Dumper said he was not in favour of the application.

Cllr Fred Caygill said: "The building itself, I personally feel has got terrific value for the community.

"I think it's got so much potential, the church itself is sound."

Cllr Brian Toye said it would be a 'horrible, ugly, modern' building.

He said: "Any building you build near to a listed building should respect to architecture of the build it's next to - the church itself has got arched gothic windows, so this building should have arched gothic windows to match."

Deputy mayor Brian Bailey said: "In principal I have got no objections to development on this site.

"However, I do not feel this is the right development for that site.

"It's too high, it's not complementary to the listed building and I feel there should be some form of car parking."

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.