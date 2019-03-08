Budleigh tea room is back on the market
PUBLISHED: 16:54 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 20 May 2019
An iconic traditional tea room in Budleigh Salterton has gone on the market for the second time in 12 months.
The Cosy Teapot, a day-time only café in Fore Street, is available for lease with a price of £95,000.
This comes less than a year after the tea room was previously placed on the leasehold market.
The business is described as 'thriving and well-regarded' by agent Stonesmith.
According to the agent, the brook-side café occupies a 'prominent' trading position in the town, 100 metres from the main beach.
The premises has been 'purposely fitted and equipped' and the kitchen has recently undergone a refurbishment.
There is also an external seating area and a main tea room 'comfortably' seating 26 customers. It also has a brook-side terrace - providing 'al fresco' dining - allowing for a further 18 customers.
Anyone interested in taking on the lease should go to www.stonesmith.co.uk or ring 01392 201262.
