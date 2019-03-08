Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Budleigh tea room is back on the market

PUBLISHED: 16:54 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 20 May 2019

The Cosy Teapot is up for leasehold. Picture: Stonesmith

The Cosy Teapot is up for leasehold. Picture: Stonesmith

Archant

An iconic traditional tea room in Budleigh Salterton has gone on the market for the second time in 12 months.

The Cosy Teapot is up for leasehold. Picture: StonesmithThe Cosy Teapot is up for leasehold. Picture: Stonesmith

The Cosy Teapot, a day-time only café in Fore Street, is available for lease with a price of £95,000.

This comes less than a year after the tea room was previously placed on the leasehold market.

The business is described as 'thriving and well-regarded' by agent Stonesmith.

According to the agent, the brook-side café occupies a 'prominent' trading position in the town, 100 metres from the main beach.

The Cosy Teapot is up for leasehold. Picture: StonesmithThe Cosy Teapot is up for leasehold. Picture: Stonesmith

The premises has been 'purposely fitted and equipped' and the kitchen has recently undergone a refurbishment.

There is also an external seating area and a main tea room 'comfortably' seating 26 customers. It also has a brook-side terrace - providing 'al fresco' dining - allowing for a further 18 customers.

Anyone interested in taking on the lease should go to www.stonesmith.co.uk or ring 01392 201262.

The Cosy Teapot is up for leasehold. Picture: StonesmithThe Cosy Teapot is up for leasehold. Picture: Stonesmith

Most Read

New ‘night bus’ allows revellers to leave their cars at home

Stagecoach will be laying on more 57 buses in the evenings as well as launching a new 'night bus' service. Picture: Stagecoach

Box trailer bar plan for seafront branded ‘inappropriate’

Beach Gardens, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth traders recognised at annual business awards dinner

Guests enjoy the awards evening at Woodbury Park Golf Hotel. Picture: John Thorogood

One Exmouth household scoops £1,000 cash prize

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Exmouth auction house to appear on TV this autumn

BBC presenters Angus Ashworth (left) and Roo Irvine with Piers Motley. Picture: Piers Motley Auctions

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New ‘night bus’ allows revellers to leave their cars at home

Stagecoach will be laying on more 57 buses in the evenings as well as launching a new 'night bus' service. Picture: Stagecoach

Box trailer bar plan for seafront branded ‘inappropriate’

Beach Gardens, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth traders recognised at annual business awards dinner

Guests enjoy the awards evening at Woodbury Park Golf Hotel. Picture: John Thorogood

One Exmouth household scoops £1,000 cash prize

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Exmouth auction house to appear on TV this autumn

BBC presenters Angus Ashworth (left) and Roo Irvine with Piers Motley. Picture: Piers Motley Auctions

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth man jailed for sexually abusing girl told her it was ‘our little secret’

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

East Devon Seniors Veterans Cup success for Brian Welch

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

It’s official – Exmouth Town are heading for the Western League

Exmouth Town celebrate being runners-up in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division. Picture ADRIAN LANGDON

Phear Park winning streak comes to an abrupt end

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5291. Picture: Terry Ife

Hardman stars as Budleigh U14 girls lose final game of the season

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists