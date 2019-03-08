Budleigh tea room is back on the market

The Cosy Teapot is up for leasehold. Picture: Stonesmith Archant

An iconic traditional tea room in Budleigh Salterton has gone on the market for the second time in 12 months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Cosy Teapot is up for leasehold. Picture: Stonesmith The Cosy Teapot is up for leasehold. Picture: Stonesmith

The Cosy Teapot, a day-time only café in Fore Street, is available for lease with a price of £95,000.

This comes less than a year after the tea room was previously placed on the leasehold market.

The business is described as 'thriving and well-regarded' by agent Stonesmith.

According to the agent, the brook-side café occupies a 'prominent' trading position in the town, 100 metres from the main beach.

The Cosy Teapot is up for leasehold. Picture: Stonesmith The Cosy Teapot is up for leasehold. Picture: Stonesmith

The premises has been 'purposely fitted and equipped' and the kitchen has recently undergone a refurbishment.

There is also an external seating area and a main tea room 'comfortably' seating 26 customers. It also has a brook-side terrace - providing 'al fresco' dining - allowing for a further 18 customers.

Anyone interested in taking on the lease should go to www.stonesmith.co.uk or ring 01392 201262.