How to keep the children occupied in East Devon

Exmouth Beach. Ref exe 21 19TI 1020148. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Although several schools across East Devon will run skeleton classes for children of key workers, most families will be impacted greatly by the recent school closures.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Woodbury Common. Ref exe 41-16TI 9720. Picture: Terry Ife Woodbury Common. Ref exe 41-16TI 9720. Picture: Terry Ife

This will be a big challenge for many families, who will need to occupy the children, especially if the parents are also working from home.

Families not subjected to self-isolation at the moment can entertain the kids outdoors at a safe social distance. Thankfully, in East Devon there’s an abundance of open outdoor spaces. Children can play wildly in the woodlands at Woodbury Castle, they can become nature detectives and hunt down animal tracks in places such as Woodbury Common or they can search for mini aquatic critters and other interesting marine wildlife in the many rockpools on Exmouth beach.

Plus, there are plenty of walks for little legs in the region. Aside from a plethora of sandy, pebbly and shingle beaches, there are the many stretches of the South West Coast Path to explore. The National Trust has just announced that it will open its parks free of charge to give people ‘access to space’ during these unusual times. Killerton’s vast gardens and grounds include nature trails to explore, and with stunning views across the open countryside it’s a great spot for a picnic.

There are plenty of fossil hunting adventures to enjoy too. The Jurassic Coast is mighty rich with ammonites, brachiopods and fossilised fish. Along the coastline, evidence of the Cretaceous period such as chalk fossils can be found at Hooken Cliff, Beer Head and Pinhay Bay. Discover more at www.ukfossils.co.uk/devon. Young fossil explorers can join the Go Jurassic Ranger club, designed for children aged four to 11 years, and run by the Jurassic Coast Trust. By joining the club, the ‘Go Jurassic’ rangers are treated to a pack brimming with fun goodies. Visit www.jurassiccoast.org

Looking along the coast path at Sidmouth on the Jurassic Coast. Picture: Alex Walton Photography Looking along the coast path at Sidmouth on the Jurassic Coast. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Putting outdoor adventures to one side, there are several ways children can help with the many of the altruistic activities that are happening in the communities right now. Perhaps they can help with doorstep shopping deliveries or paint colourful pictures to lift the spirits of the elderly who face weeks of isolation.

Families that are already in self-isolation can occupy the children by being creative. Through craft, children can fully engage their attention on the activity and channel their energies in a constructive way. It will help to invest in a well-stocked art kit complete with paints, brushes, rollers, stamps, glitter, stickers, colourful pens and pencils.

Children can also have fun cooking from scratch and will learn important life skills in the process. With easy to follow recipe directions, a child’s reading skills will be enhanced, as will their mathematic ability as they learn how to weigh, measure and follow the numerical sequence of the recipe procedure. Basic science is also brought in - such as how water turns to steam when boiled, and how all five senses, especially taste, are tested when cooking.

It is also possible to maintain schooling to a degree. Many schools in East Devon are rapidly working on practices to teach children remotely via online classes.

Before those measures are in place there are several free educational websites for families to try. Here is an extensive list of free educational websites:

Twinkl - www.twinkl.co.uk - The home of assessment materials and teaching resources has recently launched home learning and school closure packs. Due to school closures, Twinkl is offering the packs to families completely free of charge.

Getepic - www.getepic.com - A digital library filled with 35,000 books, learning videos and quizzes, for children under 12. From now until June 30, 2020, there will be free remote access to Epic, by teacher invitation. Families need an invitation from their teacher to get started.

Khan Academy - www.khanacademy.org – Access a free, educational programme. Has useful age-related daily schedules designed to help with the school closures. There’s a separate site for children aged two to seven.

Crash Course Kids - www.youtube.com/user/crashcourse - A popular YouTube channel packed with a huge number of courses covering a wide range of subjects.

The Imagination Tree - https://theimaginationtree.com - Features creative play and learning activities for children from babies to school age. The website has been created by a teacher and mother of four in the UK.

DK Find Out - www.dkfindout.com/uk - Filled with videos, quizzes and learning activities on a range of exciting topics such as dinosaurs, space, animals, nature and more.

Cosmic Kids Yoga - www.youtube.com/user/CosmicKidsYoga - A fun yoga and mindfulness series designed for children aged three and over.

The Best Ideas for Kids - www.thebestideasforkids.com/indoor-activities-for-kids/ - Packed with more than 100 easy and affordable activities for children

Phonics Play - www.phonicsplay.co.uk - A site with interactive phonics games and resources to help children learn. Due to the current situation with many families home educating, subscription to use Phonics Play is free.

30 Day Lego Challenge – Google ’30 Day Lego Challenge’ to find a printable poster of things to do with Lego for a month

The French Experiment - www.thefrenchexperiment.com – Access free online French lessons and listen to children’s stories spoken in French.

BBC Learning - www.bbc.co.uk/learning/coursesearch - Filled with online courses, learning resources, video clips and educational games for all age groups.

Future Learn - www.futurelearn.com - One for the adults. Choose from hundreds of online courses from leading universities or organisations.

Blockly - https://blockly.games - A free project created by Google. It includes a series of learning games for tomorrow’s programmers.

National Geographic Kids - www.natgeokids.com/uk - A website giving children a chance to learn about animals, science, history and geography in a fun and interactive way.

Duolingo - www.duolingo.com – A free website offering opportunities to learn more than 30 languages online, with bite-size lessons based on science.

Mystery Science - https://mysteryscience.com – Readily available lessons in science, with strong visuals and fun activities.

CREST Awards - www.crestawards.org - CREST is the British Science Association’s scheme for STEM project work. It is designed to encourage youngsters to think and behave like scientists and engineers.

Paw Print Badges - www.pawprintbadges.co.uk – Features more than 1700 free ideas, challenge packs and resources, covering a wide range of topics.

Tinkercad - www.tinkercad.com - An easy-to-use 3D CAD design tool. Turn an idea into a CAD model for a 3D printer.

Prodigy Maths - www.prodigygame.com – A free maths learning platform for children of all ages and abilities.

Nature Detectives - www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/blog/2020/03/nature-detectives/ - Packed with wildlife activities and ideas to help children explore nature - from spotter sheets to scavenger hunts.

British Council - www.britishcouncil.org - The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. The website has free online and interactive courses for teachers and learners.

Oxford Owl for Home – www.oxfordowl.co.uk/for-home - Packed with top tips and activities to help parents support their children’s education at home.

The Artful Parent - https://artfulparent.com – A parent’s resource filled with easy art and crafts activities designed to help develop a child’s creativity

Red Ted Art – www.redtedart.com - This website includes loads of fun and easy crafts for kids and grown-ups. Most of the activities use everyday materials.

Unique Classrooms - www.uniqueclassrooms.com/daily-3 - Every weekday there will be a new writing, GPS and maths challenge to complete.

Bored Teachers - www.boredteachers.com - One for the parents. It’s a platform for educators to share skills, ideas and release stress!

Primary Resources - www.primaryresources.co.uk – With free lesson plans, activity ideas and resources.