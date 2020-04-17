Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Exmouth

Coronavirus Community Lifelines bring together information to help the people in Exmouth find support if they need it

Local Volunteer Networks

The Exmouth Mutual Aid Covid-19 Group is part of a national scheme set up to help those who have had to go into self-isolation due to coronavirus. The services on offer include grocery pick-ups, dog walking and phone support. Its Facebook page is a hub of information – visit Facebook and search for Exmouth Mutual Aid Covid-19. Alternatively, there is a helpline number, manned between 9am and 5pm every day. Call 07494 462057. Or email exmouthcovidhelp@gmail.com

The Exmouth Community Larder is still open from 1.30pm to 3pm on Mondays and Fridays in the Salvation Army hall in Sheppards Row. Referrals should be made by email to help@exmouthlarder.co.uk. Food deliveries are available for those in self isolation. For more, call 07749 322291 or see www.exmouthlarder.co.uk

The Exmouth Community UK Facebook page has a constant stream of helpful information about what’s happening in the town, from a resident’s perspective, during coronavirus.

The East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub Hotline has been created to help residents and organisations access information and support. The hotline is open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm. Call 01395 571500

-----

Takeaways/Meal Deliveries

Exe Valley Pizza is serving up takeaway food from its a van at MPS Glass, Salterton Road, near Lidl, between 5pm and 8pm on certain evenings. Choose from a range of freshly cooked pizzas, including ham and pineapple, pepperoni, meat feast and margherita - plus there’s more. Order by calling or texting 07853 555025, then arrive outside MPS Glass at the allocated time to collect the pizza.

L&C Lovely Cooking is delivering cooked food to elderly and vulnerable residents in Exmouth and has a collection service too. Roast dinners and fish and chips are on the menu. Call 07552 161885 or 07709 081273

Hog roasts and Yorkshire pudding wraps are now available for delivery by Fast and Fresh on Sundays. Call 07818 825332

Exmouth-based Takeaway and Tuckaway is open daily from noon to 9.30pm. It provides homecooked meals such as curries, roast dinners and pasta dishes and runs a delivery service. Call 07395 944125 or visit www.takeawayandtuckaway.com

-----

Schools

The Easter break has finished, and schools have re-opened, on a remote online basis. Home schooling details can be found on the separate websites for Exmouth Community College, Brixington Primary Academy, Marpool Primary School, Bassetts Farm Primary School, Exeter Road Community Primary School, St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School and Littleham C of E Primary School.

-----

Transport Links

Bus services run by Stagecoach are running on a limited timetable. Concessionary passes can be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to use the bus to take advantage of the supermarkets exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

Great Western Railway is operating from a revised timetable. For the amended timetable visit: www.gwr.com/

-----

Churches

Christ Church in Exmouth is now hosting its services and prayer meetings online. It welcomes new members to join its Zoom online community. Visit www.christchurchexmouth.co.uk or call 01395 489567.

The Holy Ghost Church in Exmouth, part of the parish of the Holy Family serving Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton, has a link on its website which features live streaming of Mass and evening prayers at Plymouth Cathedral. Visit https://holyghostexmouth.org.uk/

-----

Extra Support

Fairfield Dental Surgery in Exmouth is distributing emergency dental packs to those who have struggled to find materials for temporary tooth fillings during the coronavirus crisis. Visit www.fairfieldhousedental.co.uk/ or call 01395 263225

Open Door Exmouth will help anyone struggling or in crisis. It is already collecting the details of vulnerable people and those in self-isolation and will arrange a ‘no contact’ delivery of meals and/or food parcels and place welfare calls. See www.opendoorexmouth.org.uk

-----

Local People’s Quotes

Vicky Walkley, from the Exmouth Mutual Aid Covid-19 Support Group said: “Please complete the volunteer sign-up form as soon as you can - we need as many volunteers as possible to ensure everyone in Exmouth gets the help they need during these challenging times.”

Speaking about Prime Minister Boris Johnson testing positive for Covid-19, Simon Jupp, MP for East Devon said: “My thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family. I wish him a speedy recovery and know he’s in the best hands with our brilliant NHS.”

-----

Local Shops

The Crusty Cobb in Exmouth is open from 7am to 5pm, from Monday to Saturday. It is selling yeast, 1.5kg bags of plain, self-raising, white bread, wholemeal bread and malted grain flour. It also has 1kg bags of rolled oats. Call 01395 222079

Mother Earth, in Imperial Road, stocks a wide range of organic fresh produce, bread, flour, health foods and whole foods. The shop is open certain days only. There is a delivery service for those in self-isolation. Call 01395 489509.

Freezer ready, vacuum-packed fresh fish is available from Devon Quality Fish Ltd who will deliver to households in Exmouth. Call 01395 266000 or visit http://devonqualityfish.co.uk

Carol’s Bakery, in St Andrew’s Road, sells a range of sandwiches, pastries and cakes. There is free delivery for all orders of more than £8, otherwise there is a £2 charge. To place an order call 01395 272007

The Beach Pub, in Victoria Road, has plenty of food and drink available for delivery or an arranged collection. Food items include meat, cheese, eggs, bread and milk; bottled ciders and beer are also on offer. There is a £2 delivery charge to households in Exmouth. Call 01395 272090 or visit www.thebeachpubexmouth.co.uk

Garners Home Hardware, in The Strand, has a free delivery service for the elderly and vulnerable. It sells a range of vegetable plants and patio plants. Call 01395 263485.

-----

Essential Contacts

NHS: 111

Exmouth Friends in Need: 07581 375855

Exmouth Town Council: www.exmouth.gov.uk or call 01395 276167

East Devon District Council Recycling: 01395 571515

Exmouth Citizens Advice Bureau: 0344 411 1444

Exmouth Community Larder: www.exmouthlarder.co.uk

The Exmouth Mutual Aid Covid-19 Group: 07494 462057 or email exmouthcovidhelp@gmail.com.

East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub hotline: 01395 571500