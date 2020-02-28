Advanced search

Devon health bosses continue to prepare for potential Coronavirus cases

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 February 2020

The world is currently fighting off the Coronavirus virus. Picture: Getty Images

Health chiefs at Devon County Council say they are continuing to prepare for the impact of any potential cases of Coronavirus in Devon.

More than 80,000 worldwide have been struck down by the virus, which exhibit similar symptoms to the flu.

Dr Virginia Pearson, Devon's director of public health, said: "We are closely monitoring the situation in Devon, and our public health, social care, education and emergency planning teams are in daily contact with Public Health England, education and social care settings and issuing advice to our own staff as the situation changes.

"We currently have no confirmed cases in Devon, and we are continuing to direct people to our website or the the NHS and Public Health England websites, and to follow the advice from there. We are also making sure that we continue to prepare for the impact of any potential cases in Devon."

A spokesman for the NHS said: "The symptoms of coronavirus are a cough, a high temperature and shortness of breath.

"These symptoms do not necessarily mean you have the illness.

"The symptoms are similar to other illnesses that are much more common, such as cold and flu."

Because it's a new illness, it is still unknown exactly how coronavirus spreads from person to person.

Similar viruses are spread in cough droplets.

To help stop viruses like coronavirus spreading, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve - not your hands - when you cough or sneeze, put used tissues in the bin immediately, wash your hands with soap and water often and try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell.

For more information, see official advice issued by the NHS.

