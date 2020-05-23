Exmouth Coronavirus Community Lifeline offers support to those in need







Local Volunteer Networks

The Exmouth Mutual Aid Covid-19 Group helps with grocery collections and prescription pick-ups, dog walking and friendly phone calls. Its Facebook page is a hub of information – visit Facebook and search for Exmouth Mutual Aid Covid-19. Alternatively, the helpline number is manned between 9am and 5pm every day. Call 07494 462057. Or email exmouthcovidhelp@gmail.com.

Anyone facing a crisis can seek help from Open Door Exmouth. The charity is helping vulnerable people and those in self-isolation. It is delivering emergency parcels of food to those in need. Call 01395 224218 or see www.opendoorexmouth.org.uk

On the Exmouth Town Council website there is an up-to-date list of local businesses that are open and the services they provide. Visit www.exmouth.gov.uk or call 01395 276167



Call the East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub Hotline for information about the support services in the area. The hotline is open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm. Call 01395 571500

Exmouth Community Larder is open from 1.30pm to 3pm on Mondays and Fridays for people in food emergency. Referrals should be made by email. Volunteers will drop off food to people in self-isolation. Email help@exmouthlarder.co.uk, call 07749 322291 or see www.exmouthlarder.co.uk

Age UK Devon has been delivering food parcels filled with perishable items to elderly residents in Exmouth. For information about the support the charity provides visit www.ageuk.org.uk/devon/

-----

Takeaways/Meal Deliveries

Exmouth’s Noodle Bowl restaurant on The Parade, selling Chinese, Thai, Asian and Japanese fusion cuisine, is now open for takeaways and deliveries.

It is open six days a week, from Monday to Saturday. Deliveries are to properties in Exmouth only. Call 01395 222277 or visit www.noodlebowl.co.uk/

Namaste Himalaya, selling Nepalese and Indian food, has a takeaway and delivery service available from Tuesday to Sunday each week, from 5pm to 9pm. To place an order call 01395 222831.

The Proper Fish and Chip Company, in Exeter Road, is offering a click and collect service. Place an order online via https://properfishandchips.co.uk then visit the shop to collect your freshly cooked fish and chips. For information call 01395 743217.

Chinese restaurant the Silver Sea House is offering takeaway food and will deliver too. It will be open every day except Tuesdays. To pre-order call 01395 264551.

Fish and chip shop, Krispies, is open for deliveries only. Slots can be booked in advance and are available from Thursday to Sunday every week between the hours of noon to 2pm and 5pm and 9pm. Order online, via www.krispies.co.uk

The Devoncourt Resort in Exmouth is selling delicious roast dinners, plated and delivered direct to your door. Meals cost £8.25 each, including delivery, and 24 hours’ notice is required. Call 01395 272277 to book. See www.devoncourt.com

The Olive Lounge in Exmouth is selling a range of pasta dishes, pizza and paella, ready for collection, from its High Street restaurant each day between 5pm and 7pm. Call 01395 269306 or to look at the takeaway menu online visit https://oliveloungeexmouth.co.uk/menu

L&C Lovely Cooking is delivering cooked food to elderly and vulnerable residents in Exmouth and has a collection service too. Roast dinners and fish and chips are on the menu. Call 07552 161885 or 07709 081273.

-----

Schools

All schools are operating on an online home-schooling basis.

Students at Exmouth Community College can access their Class Charts via www.exmouthcollege.devon.sch.uk/closure-info

Home schooling details can be found on the separate websites for Brixington Primary Academy, Marpool Primary School, Bassetts Farm Primary School, Exeter Road Community Primary School, St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School and Littleham C of E Primary School.

-----

Transport Links

Stagecoach Bus services are currently running on a reduced timetable. Concessionary passes can be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to use the bus to take advantage of the supermarkets’ exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

From May 18, Great Western Railway is operating from a newly revised timetable. To see the latest updates and the amended timetable visit: www.gwr.com/

-----

Churches

Christ Church in Exmouth is hosting services and prayer meetings via its Zoom online community. Visit www.christchurchexmouth.co.uk

There is live streaming of Mass and evening prayers from Plymouth Cathedral via the website of the Holy Ghost Church in Exmouth. This is transmitted via a YouTube link. See https://holyghostexmouth.org.uk/

The Mission Community of Littleham, Exmouth and Lympstone now has a dedicated email address for prayer requests: prayer@exmouthcoastalchurches.org.uk. To read the latest newsletter visit www.exmouthcoastalchurches.org.uk/latest-news

Brixington Community Church live streams its Sunday worship from 10.30am. via www.facebook.com/brixingtoncommunitychurch

-----

Extra Support

Exmouth Town Council will consider grant applications on an urgent-needs basis from any local community group working to assist the community. Application forms and details of criteria can be accessed via www.exmouth.gov.uk/downloads/.

Exmouth Chamber of Commerce is running online meetings for local businesses to discuss the effects of Covid-19 and how to plan for the future. To access the next meeting visit www.exmouthchamber.co.uk/news/coronavirus-support/

-----

Local People’s Quotes

With the re-opening of the Exe Estuary and Exeter Ship Canal for recreational purposes, Grahame Forshaw, Exmouth harbour master, said: “By using the estuary, you are increasing the possibility of added strain on the RNLI, please think about this before undertaking your exercise. Port users must follow social distancing guidance.”

Councillor John Hart, leader of the Devon County Council, said: “I would renew my appeal to holidaymakers and second homeowners to stay away from Devon especially as they are still forbidden from staying overnight. But we will be delighted to see you as soon as it is safe for you to visit.”

-----

Local Shops

Health food shop Mother Earth on Imperial Road is open daily from 9am to 3pm, except Sundays. Food can also be delivered to doorsteps after 3pm. Currently, it has a large stock of flour – be quick before it sells out! To place an order call 01395 489509

Darts Farm in Topsham has an extensive delivery service in operation on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Order food, fresh from the fields, via www.dartsfarm.co.uk/ or call 0800 7318231. Place an order by 9.30am for next day delivery. A delivery charge of £6.95 applies. It has recently opened a new takeaway venture, The Shack, selling cakes, beers and burgers.

Vacuum-packed fresh fish is available from Devon Quality Fish Ltd who will deliver to households in Exmouth. Call 01395 266000 or visit http://devonqualityfish.co.uk

The Beach Pub, in Victoria Road, sells a selection of fresh groceries, barbecue packs, beverages, two-pint boxed pots of Bass ale, and sweets. A £2 delivery charge applies. Call 01395 272090 or visit www.thebeachpubexmouth.co.uk

Carol’s Bakery in St Andrews Road, Exmouth sells a range of sandwiches, pastries and cakes. There is free delivery for all orders of more than £8, otherwise there is a £2 charge. To place an order call 01395 272007.

Porky Down Butchers in Chapel Street is open from 8.30am until 2pm. It offers a delivery service to Exmouth, Lympstone and Budleigh – a minimum spend of £10 applies. Order for next day delivery by calling 01395 272376 or see www.porkydown.co.uk/

-----

Essential Contacts

NHS: 111

Exmouth Town Council: www.exmouth.gov.uk or call 01395 276167

Exmouth Community Larder: www.exmouthlarder.co.uk or call 07749 322291

Exmouth Friends in Need: 07581 375855

The Exmouth Mutual Aid Covid-19 Group: 07494 462057 or email exmouthcovidhelp@gmail.com.

East Devon District Council Community Support Hub hotline: 01395 571500

Exmouth Open Door: 01395 224218

Citizens Advice East Devon: 01395 265070 or 01404 42227.

Age UK Devon: www.ageuk.org.uk/devon/

Devon Coronavirus Emergency Helpline on 0345 155 1011.