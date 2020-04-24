Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Exmouth

Exmouth Ref exe 13 20TI 8015 Picture: Terry Ife Terry Ife

Coronavirus Community Lifelines are being offered in Exmouth to support those who need help.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Krispies Fish & Chips. Ref exe 47 18TI 5335. Picture: Terry Ife Krispies Fish & Chips. Ref exe 47 18TI 5335. Picture: Terry Ife

Local Volunteer Networks

Exmouth Town Council has published details on its website of support groups and an up-to-date list of businesses with the services they provide. Visit www.exmouth.gov.uk or call 01395 276167

The Exmouth Community Larder is delivering weekly food parcels to people in food emergency. Deliveries are prepared on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The charity is unable to deliver to all properties, so its larder remains open, on a strict one person at a time basis, from 1.30pm to 3pm on Mondays and Fridays in the Salvation Army Hall in Sheppards Row. Referrals should be made by email to help@exmouthlarder.co.uk. For more, call 07749 322291 or see www.exmouthlarder.co.uk

The Exmouth Mutual Aid Covid-19 Group is offering support with grocery and prescription pick-ups, dog walking and friendly phone calls. Its Facebook page is a hub of information - visit Facebook and search for Exmouth Mutual Aid Covid-19. Alternatively, the helpline number is manned between 9am and 5pm every day. Call 07494 462057. Or email exmouthcovidhelp@gmail.com

Stagecoach South West is running on reduced timetables during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Stagecoach Stagecoach South West is running on reduced timetables during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Stagecoach

The East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub Hotline is there to help residents and organisations access information and support. The hotline is open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm. Call 01395 571500.

Exmouth charity Open Door is delivering emergency parcels of food and toiletries to those in need. Ring 01395 224218 for more information.

-----

Takeaways/Meal Deliveries

The popular Chinese restaurant the Silver Sea House in Exeter Road, reopened on Thursday, April 16. It is offering takeaway food and will deliver too. It will be open every day except Tuesdays. To pre-order call 01395 264551

The award winning fish and chip shop Krispies, is now open for deliveries only. Slots can be booked in advance and are available from Thursday to Sunday every week between the hours of noon to 2pm and 5pm and 9pm. The delivery slots get booked up quickly. Order online, via www.krispies.co.uk

L&C Lovely Cooking is delivering cooked food to elderly and vulnerable residents in Exmouth and has a collection service too. Roast dinners and fish and chips are on the menu. Call 07552 161885 or 07709 081273

Teapots Café is selling a range of home-cooked meals and roast dinners. It’s offering a free delivery service. To place an order call 01395 266777

-----

Schools

The Easter break has come to an end and schools have re-opened, on a remote online basis. Staff at Exmouth Community College are selecting certain tasks for students to complete, should they be able to do so. Students experiencing problems with the Class Charts should refer to www.exmouthcollege.devon.sch.uk/closure-info to access all the key staff contacts.

Home schooling details can be found on the separate websites for Brixington Primary Academy, Marpool Primary School, Bassetts Farm Primary School, Exeter Road Community Primary School, St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School and Littleham C of E Primary School.

-----

Transport Links

Bus services run by Stagecoach are running on a limited timetable. Concessionary passes can be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to use the bus to take advantage of the supermarkets exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

Great Western Railway is operating from a revised timetable. For the amended timetable visit: www.gwr.com/

-----

Churches

Brixington Community Church live streams its Sunday worship from 10.30am. Check the Facebook page for all the latest updates - www.facebook.com/brixingtoncommunitychurch

To read the latest news from The Mission Community of Littleham, Exmouth and Lympstone visit www.exmouthcoastalchurches.org.uk/latest-news

Christ Church in Exmouth is hosting services and prayer meetings via its Zoom online community. Visit www.christchurchexmouth.co.uk

The Holy Ghost Church in Exmouth features live streaming of Mass and evening prayers at Plymouth Cathedral on its website: https://holyghostexmouth.org.uk/

-----

Extra Support

The regularly updated Exmouth Community UK Facebook page is filled with information about what’s happening in the town, from a resident’s perspective, during coronavirus.

Open Door Exmouth will help anyone struggling or in crisis. It is already collecting the details of vulnerable people and those in self-isolation and will arrange a ‘no contact’ delivery of meals and/or food parcels and place welfare calls. See www.opendoorexmouth.org.uk

-----

Local People’s Quotes

Assistant Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, Glen Mayhew said: “We shared the concern of our communities that a small number of people continued to breach the restrictions and were putting lives at risk. Our approach was to speak with people, and I am really pleased that these figures show a proportionate response. I understand the appeal for people to go out, but we need to keep to the restrictions.”

Exmouth Town Mayor Steve Gazzard said: “It never ceases to amaze me that during troubled times, how well communities come together to help each other and Exmouth, one of the largest towns in Devon, is no exception.”

-----

Local Shops

The Veg Box Exmouth will deliver general groceries and fruit and veg boxes, from Monday to Saturday. It is currently working with Exmouth Friends in Need. Call 07543 674150.

Vacuum-packed fresh fish is available from Devon Quality Fish Ltd who will deliver to households in Exmouth. Call 01395 266000 or visit http://devonqualityfish.co.uk

The Crusty Cobb in Exmouth is open from 7am to 5pm, from Monday to Saturday. Call 01395 222079

Carol’s Bakery, in St Andrew’s Road, sells a range of sandwiches, pastries and cakes. Free delivery on all orders over £8. Call 01395 272007

The Beach Pub, in Victoria Road, sells meat, cheese, eggs, bread and milk; bottled ciders and beer. A £2 delivery charge applies. Call 01395 272090 or visit www.thebeachpubexmouth.co.uk

Garners Home Hardware, in The Strand, has a free delivery service for the elderly and vulnerable. Call 01395 263485

-----

Essential Contacts

NHS: 111

Exmouth Town Council: www.exmouth.gov.uk or call 01395 276167

East Devon District Council Recycling: 01395 571515

Exmouth Citizens Advice Bureau: 0344 411 1444

Exmouth Community Larder: www.exmouthlarder.co.uk or call call 07749 322291

Exmouth Friends in Need: 07581 375855

The Exmouth Mutual Aid Covid-19 Group: 07494 462057 or email exmouthcovidhelp@gmail.com.

East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub hotline: 01395 571500

Exmouth charity Open Door: 01395 224218