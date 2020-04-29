Coronavirus Community Lifelines – Budleigh Salterton

Volunteers are supporting those who need help in Budleigh Salterton. Ref exb 46 19TI 4100. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The Budleigh Coronavirus Support Group provides practical support to residents in Budleigh Salterton, East Budleigh, Otterton, Colaton Raleigh and Newton Poppleford.

Stagecoach are running on reduced timetables. Picture: Stagecoach Stagecoach are running on reduced timetables. Picture: Stagecoach

Local Volunteer Networks

An army of volunteers will help with shopping and prescription collections, and meal delivery services. Call 01395 441212 or 01395 446896 or visit www.budleighsupport.co.uk

Individuals who are facing financial issues due to changes brought on by circumstances surrounding the coronavirus can call the Budleigh Wellbeing Hub on 01395 446896 to discuss potential options which may be available.

Liz and Simon Blissett of Premier Cafe, Budleigh Salterton, are offering fish and chip deliveries. Picture: Alex Walton. Liz and Simon Blissett of Premier Cafe, Budleigh Salterton, are offering fish and chip deliveries. Picture: Alex Walton.

Anyone who would like to join the friendly team of volunteers that help those in quarantine can do so by emailing Marc Jobson at budleigh@westbank.org.uk

The East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub Hotline has been created to help local residents and organisations access information and support. The hotline is open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm. Call 01395 571500.

Exmouth Community Larder is open from 1.30pm to 3pm on Mondays and Fridays for people in food emergency. Referrals should be made by email to help@exmouthlarder.co.uk. Referrals for people in self-isolation will be accepted. Deliveries will be dropped off by volunteers. Call 07749 322291 or see www.exmouthlarder.co.uk

-----

Pubs/Restaurants

The folk at Budleigh Fish and Chips have now switched back on the deep fryers and will be serving up fish and chip dinners, ready for delivery. All orders should be pre-paid and priority will be given to those in isolation. Delivery slots are available from Wednesdays to Saturdays to households in Budleigh Salterton, and on Fridays and Saturdays to East Budleigh. Call 01395 442962 or visit www.budleighfishandchips.co.uk

Marco’s Italian Restaurant in the High Street has a special takeaway menu. Food can be collected or delivered to homes in Budleigh Salterton or for £3.50 can be delivered to properties in the surrounding area. To place an order call 01395 442676.

The Dog and Donkey in Knowle will be serving up fish and chips or roast beef and lamb dinners to takeaway on certain days. To place an order or find out more, call 01395 445343.

-----

Schools

The Easter break has come to an end and schools have re-opened, on a remote online basis.

Staff at Exmouth Community College are selecting certain tasks for students to complete, should they be able to do so. Students experiencing problems with the Class Charts should refer to www.exmouthcollege.devon.sch.uk/closure-info to access all the key staff contacts.

St Peter’s C of E Primary School has home learning guidelines for each class. Visit www.st-peters-school.org.uk

For updates on the home learning measures applied at Otterton C of E Primary School see www.otterton.thelink.academy/website

For updates on Drake’s C of E Primary School see www.drakes.thelink.academy/website

-----

Transport Links

Bus services run by Stagecoach continue to run on limited timetables. Concessionary passes can now be used before 9.30am to allow the elderly and vulnerable to use the bus to take advantage of the supermarkets’ exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

-----

Churches

All events and services at St Peter’s Church in Budleigh Salterton have been suspended until further notice. The weekly ‘pew sheet’ that has readings for Sunday prayers and other useful information can be found on the website www.raleighmissioncommunity.org.uk/st-peters-budleigh-salterton.html

Budleigh Baptist Church has suspended public worship until further notice. Instead, it has a range of services available online, including Sunday worship, prayer meetings and other prayer resources, and support for those feeling anxious or afraid about coronavirus. Visit www.budleighbaptistchurch.org.uk or call 01395 443137

-----

Online Support

Budleigh Town Council regularly updates its website with the latest information relating to matters connected with Covid-19 - www.budleighsaltertontowncouncil.gov.uk

East Devon District Council has a wealth of useful information on its website to assist community groups, residents and businesses in the area. Take a look at https://eastdevon.gov.uk/

-----

Local People’s Views

A spokesperson for Budleigh Coronavirus Support Group said: “We can’t emphasise enough how important it is to contact the hub if you are struggling. Please do not suffer in silence – we want to help.”

Auctioning a framed watercolour to help raise funds for the Budleigh Coronavirus Support group, Budleigh Salterton artist Liz Cleves said: “I realised they (the support group) are doing all of this running around, looking after elderly, vulnerable people, doing shopping, taking meals out to people and it seemed that if I could do some fundraising it might support their work.”

-----

Local Shops

Oak Barn Furnishings in Budleigh Salterton can deliver the essentials such as milk, bread, butter, eggs, bacon and chicken to households in and around Budleigh Salterton. Call 01395 446484 or visit www.oakbarnfurnishings.com

Greendale Farm Shop offers a local delivery service for customers living in Budleigh and the surrounding areas. Order fresh produce from the farm and fishing fleet. Delivery costs £4.95 or is free for orders of £50 or more. Call 01395 232836 or go to www.greendale.com/customer-support/home-delivery/

The elderly and vulnerable have priority time to shop at Tesco in Budleigh between 9am and 10am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. NHS workers can shop for an hour, before checkouts open at 10am on Sundays.

Woods Village Shop in Colaton Raleigh has a delivery service for essentials such as milk, bread, eggs, pies and cakes. Call 01395 568406 or visit www.woodsvillageshop.co.uk/

The Coop in Budleigh has a dedicated hour especially for vulnerable customers, those who care for them and NHS workers. This takes place daily between 8am-9am from Monday to Saturday, and at 10am-11am on Sundays.

-----

Essential Contacts

NHS: 111

Budleigh Coronavirus Support Group: www.budleighsupport.co.uk

Budleigh Wellbeing Hub on 01395 446896

The East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub Hotline: 01395 571500

Otterton Parish Council: www.otterton.info/ottertoncouncil.htm

Budleigh Medical Centre: 01392 441212

Budleigh Salterton Town Council: www.budleighsaltertontowncouncil.gov.uk/

East Devon District Council Recycling: 01395 571515

Exmouth Community Larder: www.exmouthlarder.co.uk

Citizens Advice East Devon 01395 265070 or 01404 42227.