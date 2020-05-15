Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Budleigh Salterton

Budleigh beach

Coronavirus Community Lifelines - Budleigh Salterton

Stagecoach South West is running on reduced timetables during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Stagecoach Stagecoach South West is running on reduced timetables during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Stagecoach

Local Volunteer Networks

The Budleigh Coronavirus Support Group offers practical support to residents in Budleigh, East Budleigh, Otterton, Colaton Raleigh and Newton Poppleford. An army of volunteers will help with shopping and prescription collections, and meal deliveries. Call 01395 441212 or 01395 446896 or visit www.budleighsupport.co.uk

Age UK Devon has been delivering food parcels filled with perishable items to elderly residents in the area. For information about the support the charity provides visit www.ageuk.org.uk/devon/

Volunteers from the Budleigh Salterton Health and Wellbeing Hub can assist with the weekly shop of essentials for those in isolation. Call 01395 446896.

Exmouth Community Larder is open from 1.30pm to 3pm on Mondays and Fridays for people in food emergency. Referrals should be made by email. The hall is laid out to allow one person in at a time. Deliveries to people in self-isolation will be dropped off by volunteers. Email help@exmouthlarder.co.uk, call 07749 322291 or see www.exmouthlarder.co.uk

Individuals facing financial issues due to changes brought on by circumstances surrounding the coronavirus, can call the Budleigh Wellbeing Hub on 01395 446896. To join the friendly team of volunteers that help those in quarantine, email Marc Jobson at budleigh@westbank.org.uk

Call the East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub Hotline for information and support. The hotline is open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm. Call 01395 571500.

-----

Pubs/Restaurants

The Feathers Hotel in Budleigh Salterton is cooking roast dinners on Sundays, and will deliver between 2pm and 5pm. Pre-ordering is essential. Dinners cost £8 each. Call 01395 708852.

Budleigh Fish Cafe is serving up fish and chip dinners, ready for delivery. Delivery slots are available from Wednesdays to Saturdays to households in Budleigh Salterton, and on Fridays and Saturdays to East Budleigh. Call 01395 442962 or visit www.budleighfishandchips.co.uk

Granny Gothards is now delivering its delicious ice-cream and sorbets to properties in Budleigh and the surrounding villages. Call 07712 873451.

Marco’s Italian Restaurant in the High Street has a special takeaway menu. Food can be collected or delivered to homes in Budleigh Salterton or, for £3.50, can be delivered to properties in the surrounding area. To place an order call 01395 442676.

The Dog and Donkey in Knowle will be serving up fish and chips or roast beef and lamb dinners to take away on certain days. To place an order or find out more, call 01395 445343.

-----

Schools

Schools have now commenced summer term and continue to operate on an online home-schooling basis.

Staff at Exmouth Community College are selecting certain tasks for students to complete, should they be able to do so. Students can access the Class Charts via www.exmouthcollege.devon.sch.uk/closure-info

St Peter’s C of E Primary School has home learning guidelines for each class. Visit www.st-peters-school.org.uk

For home learning updates for Otterton C of E Primary School see www.otterton.thelink.academy/website

For updates on Drake’s C of E Primary School see www.drakes.thelink.academy/website

-----

Transport Links

Bus services run by Stagecoach continue to run on limited timetables. Concessionary passes can now be used before 9.30am to allow the elderly and vulnerable to use the bus to take advantage of the supermarkets’ exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

-----

Churches

Although Temple Methodist Church in Budleigh Salterton is closed for the time being, it is offering a virtual service at 10.30am each Sunday - or at any other time that suits! Click on the ‘Vine at Home Services’ link on its website - www.budleightemplemethodist.org.uk

The churches in the Raleigh Mission Community, namely All Saints Church in East Budleigh, St Peter’s Church in Budleigh Salterton, and St Michael’s Church in Otterton, are closed. However, there are links to live stream services via the website www.raleighmissioncommunity.org.uk

Budleigh Baptist Church has a range of services available online, including Sunday worship, prayer meetings and other prayer resources. Visit www.budleighbaptistchurch.org.uk or call 01395 443137

-----

Online Support

Budleigh Town Council regularly updates its website with the latest information relating to matters connected with Covid 19 - www.budleighsaltertontowncouncil.gov.uk

To access an NHS Mind Plan, visit www.everymindmatters.co.uk for extra support to help deal with stress and low mood.

-----

Local People’s Views

Budleigh Salterton based care provider, Home Instead, is helping its residents stay connected with their families. Its director Mark McGlade said: “One 90-year-old man in Exmouth now has an iPad which he got set up by Home Instead and joins in a quiz and social event with his extended family every week.”

Talking about Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival’s creative challenge for children, Annie Ashworth, artistic director, said: “An important part of the festival’s work is to nurture and grow a love of words and creativity which is important whilst schools are closed. We want to do our bit to help to inspire and entertain young people.”

-----

Local Shops

The High Street Fruit & Veg shop is open and selling a range of fruit, vegetables, eggs, jams and more. To place an order call 01395 444164.

Sampson’s Butchers and Deli is open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 8am to 2pm. A wide range of local produce such as meat, poultry, pies, cheese and eggs are on offer. They offer a delivery service to Budleigh, East Budleigh and Otterton. Call 01395 442824.

Findlay Wines is offering a free delivery-only service to local residents and a 20% discount for NHS staff. It is available to households in Budleigh Salterton, Exmouth and Sidmouth. Call 01395 444445.

East Budleigh community shop is stocking general groceries such as fresh vegetables, bread and meat from local suppliers. It is taking telephone orders between the hours of 9am and 2pm for collection or delivery between 2pm and 4pm, Monday to Friday. Call 01395 445550.

Otterton Village Shop is selling a selection of groceries, newspapers, bread, fruit and veg, fish and meat. Customers are served at the door. The shop is open from 8am to 1pm, Monday to Saturday and from 8.30am to 1pm on Sunday. There is a delivery service to properties in Otterton. Call 01395 708324 or email ottertoncommunityshop@gmail.com

-----

Essential Contacts

NHS: 111

Budleigh Coronavirus Support Group: www.budleighsupport.co.uk

Budleigh Wellbeing Hub on 01395 446896

The East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub Hotline: 01395 571500

Budleigh Salterton Chamber of Commerce:

https://budleighsaltertonchamber.org.uk/

Otterton Parish Council: www.otterton.info/ottertoncouncil.htm

Budleigh Medical Centre: 01392 441212

Budleigh Salterton Town Council: www.budleighsaltertontowncouncil.gov.uk/

East Devon District Council Recycling: 01395 571515

Exmouth Community Larder: www.exmouthlarder.co.uk

Citizens Advice East Devon 01395 265070 or 01404 42227.