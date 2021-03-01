Published: 9:06 PM March 1, 2021

A series of ‘Gala Week’ events are set to take place this summer after the annual spring time week of fundraisers was cancelled.

Organisers Budleigh Lions Club was hoping to hold Gala Week, traditionally held at the end of May, but the current coronavirus restrictions have forced a cancellation.

However, some of the events associated with the fundraising week may still take place in August.

The Lions Club is hoping to hold the ‘spot the stranger’ competition and the annual charity golf day as well as a pebble building contest which is one of the more popular events associated with Gala Week.

There will also be a walking treasure hunt and the annual duck race is scheduled to take place in September.

An open morning to organise next year’s Gala Week – which will contain two bank holidays for The Queen’s 75th anniversary - takes place at Budleigh Salterton Football Club on September 15 from 7pm.