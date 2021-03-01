Gala Week cancelled but summer events planned
- Credit: Archant
A series of ‘Gala Week’ events are set to take place this summer after the annual spring time week of fundraisers was cancelled.
Organisers Budleigh Lions Club was hoping to hold Gala Week, traditionally held at the end of May, but the current coronavirus restrictions have forced a cancellation.
However, some of the events associated with the fundraising week may still take place in August.
The Lions Club is hoping to hold the ‘spot the stranger’ competition and the annual charity golf day as well as a pebble building contest which is one of the more popular events associated with Gala Week.
There will also be a walking treasure hunt and the annual duck race is scheduled to take place in September.
An open morning to organise next year’s Gala Week – which will contain two bank holidays for The Queen’s 75th anniversary - takes place at Budleigh Salterton Football Club on September 15 from 7pm.
Most Read
- 1 Redwood trees are 'fantastic news for Torbay's Naturally Inspiring environment'
- 2 Environmental issues a hot topic in Local Plan consultation
- 3 Third time unlucky as Exmouth man caught with abuse images jailed
- 4 Hope for Exmouth boxers
- 5 Speed limit trial will pave the way for safer Devon roads
- 6 Exmouth pharmacy offering Covid-19 vaccine appointments to those in priority groups
- 7 Wartime-inspired art to help protect NHS in pandemic
- 8 Business employment charity needs helping boost to continue
- 9 100 members for Exmouth Town Supporters Club
- 10 'I strongly believe there is an argument for opening restaurants now'