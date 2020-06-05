Advanced search

Shared art project at a social distance

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 June 2020

Artist Anna FitzGerald starts off her artwork

Artist Anna FitzGerald starts off her artwork

Anna FitzGerald

A collaborative community art project has been launched by Exmouth artist Anna FitzGerald, to bring together artists who are socially distancing.

The positive venture, named The Lockdown Art Share project, is designed to encourage artists to work together on a shared painting or art piece, inspired by the Covid-19 crisis.

Teams of up to ten artists are expected to spend around two hours on the shared artwork before passing it on, at a social distance, to the next team member.

Around 180 artists are already signed up and, working under the guidance of the team leaders, have started on their artworks using titles such as Lockdown Morning and The (Covid-19) Journey.

Anna said: “I’ve found that people are really loving the idea of making connections with others during lockdown.”

All artworks are due to be completed by June 23, where they will be entered into a virtual auction. All proceeds will go towards charity Open Door Exmouth.

It’s not too late to sign up. To get involved, contact Anna at sea.dog.art@gmail.com.

