'I was in the darkest of places' - Corin hopes depression recovery can inspire others with motivational talk

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 February 2020

Corin Bryant during one of his daily sea dips. Picture: Corin Bryant

Corin Bryant during one of his daily sea dips. Picture: Corin Bryant

An Exmouth man who came through a battle with anxiety and depression is hoping he can become a beacon of light for others.

Before and after - Corn Bryant lost 45 kilograms in weight. Picture: Corin BryantBefore and after - Corn Bryant lost 45 kilograms in weight. Picture: Corin Bryant

For 33-year-old Corin Bryant, just answering the telephone or walking out of his front door was more than he could handle.

He found himself drinking up to 25 cans of cider a day and it wasn't until he didn't recognise the man looking back at him in the mirror that he decided to make a change.

Mr Bryant quit his job, moved back in with his parents and began an exercise programme which helped him out of 'the darkest of places' and lose more than 45 kilograms in weight in the process.

Following a successful daily sea dip challenge for Movember, he is teaming up with community running group Tri-Hards to give a motivational speech next month.

He said: "It focuses on my journey. I have had a big recovery with my mental health and hopefully it can help others to get them out of that dark place.

"In my recovery, I came across motivational materials and hearing some of these messages was the first time I had heard these principles and hearing just how passionate they were about improving your life really helped me.

"It feels like a next step for me, I have made this huge stride in my transformation and the next thing is to spread that positivity."

In 2014, Mr Bryant, who is now a fitness instructor, was working as a teaching assistant when he decided to do something about his mental health and his weight.

He said: "I looked in the mirror and I was very sick from all the alcohol I was drinking and I didn't really recognise my face.

"There was a voice that said 'if you don't change something, you are going to die'."

His Movember sea dip challenge raised £1,260 which surpassed his £1,000 target and gave him the confidence to look into motivational speaking

Mr Bryant will be giving his talk at Ocean on Sunday, March 1. Tickets cost £5, with all proceeds going to the Haven Project, based at the Open Door Centre. Visit the Tri-Hards website to book your place.

