Multi-million pound contract signed for new commando bed block

PUBLISHED: 06:00 30 May 2019

An artist impression of how the 181-bed block will look. Picture: Galliford Try

An artist impression of how the 181-bed block will look. Picture: Galliford Try

A multi-million pound contract has been signed for the construction of a new 181-bed accommodation block at the commando training centre in Lympstone.

Construction company Galliford Try has put pen to paper on the £7.9 million deal to provide a bed block for junior cadets.

The building, at the Commando Training Centre Royal Marines, will include eight-bed rooms and one ten-bed room as well as supporting offices and a communal area.

Simon Jones, the Defence Infrastructure Programme project manager, said: "This new accommodation will be purpose-built for personnel at CTCRM Lympstone. We are looking forward to working with both Galliford Try and our technical services partner AECOM on providing these essential facilities."

Keith Yarham, defence director for Galliford Try, said: "Defence is a key sector for our business and one in which we have a growing reputation.

"The award of this contract demonstrates the breadth of our offering to the sector and our ability to deliver appropriate solutions for our clients."

