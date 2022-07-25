Have your say on the future of Exmouth Festival

A consultation on the future of the annual Exmouth Festival has been launched.

Exmouth Town Council would like to hear input from residents on what should happen next.

Exmouth Town Council say due to rising costs, and an uncertain landscape for events and fundraising nationally, change for the festival is inevitable. This is an exciting opportunity for the event to evolve, and now is the time to have your say.

Earlier in the summer, Exmouth Festival returned, after a two year break. The festival was a huge success with overwhelming positivity from the community. More than 400 artists from all over the country entertained 30,000 people across four days.

A spokesperson for Exmouth Town Council told the Journal: “Exmouth Festival is now 26 years old, and it has changed and grown throughout the years.

"It has taken different forms, from an event across the whole town (and further afield), to an intimate family festival in Manor Gardens, and now to a large-scale music and arts festival on the Imperial Recreation Ground.”

Exmouth Festival would like to know your responses to six questions about the festival, which you can access via a form here

Closing date for the anonymous feedback forms are Monday, August 22.