Consultation launched as county council proposes residents' parking permit scheme in Exmouth

These houses just off Exeter Road on Woodville Road will come have to apply for resident permit parking, under the new scheme. - Credit: Google Maps.

A consultation has been launched over proposals to introduce residents' parking permits in Exmouth.

Devon County Council is proposing to introduce five new parking zones around Exmouth town and there would be six different permit types - residents, visitors, essential visitors, business, trade and blue badge holders.

Devon County Council say a new residents’ parking scheme aims to ensure that residents will have priority to park within their own area and at the same time, take the needs of local schools and businesses into consideration.

Residents’ parking schemes will discourage all-day commuter parking and allocate the available on-street parking capacity to residents and their visitors through the use of permits.

Devon County Council is now running a consultation started yesterday (Wednesday, August 3) and will run until August 24.

For more information and to have your say, visit the Devon County Council website here



