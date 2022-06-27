Consortium launched to accelerate the transition to a net zero future

Launch of Hydrogen South West consortium to accelerate the transition - Credit: Wales and West Utilities

A group of nine leading organisations covering aerospace, shipping, hi-tech engineering and public utilities have come together to launch Hydrogen South West, a partnership which will create an infrastructure ecosystem that will bring the benefits of hydrogen to the South West of England.

This infrastructure ecosystem of key industries aims to decarbonise transport, commerce and power, while driving sustainable growth, upskilling the region and delivering new job opportunities.

Focusing on key sectors such as shipping, aviation and housing as well as industry, the consortium comprises leading companies easyJet, Airbus and Hynamics (EDF); industrial heavyweights GKN Aerospace; consultants and engineers Costain and Wood; and regional leaders Bristol Port, Bristol Airport and Wales & West Utilities.

The collaboration creates links between supply and demand centres in the region, and enables cross-sector partnerships that will drive the development of hydrogen infrastructure and technology.

Hydrogen South West supports the government’s ambitious drive to generate 10 GW of low carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030. It will also provide a means for further representation and collaboration in national initiatives.

Simon Earles, Hydrogen South West chair, said: “The South West has a rich engineering and energy history, and is home to a powerful cluster of leading aerospace, transport and logistics businesses.

“This combination of industrial experience, delivery expertise and regional knowledge presents a formidable opportunity to accelerate the UK’s transition to alternative power at scale.”

Matt Hindle, Wales & West Utilities head of het zero and sustainability, said: “We’re delighted to be part of Hydrogen South West, joining forces with companies across different sectors to make sure communities across south west England and beyond benefit from the hydrogen revolution.

"The 2020s must be a decade of delivery, where we put the research and development work that has been done on hydrogen into practice.

"This partnership will help develop the hydrogen infrastructure needed to drive the growth of hydrogen technology stimulating business across the region and creating high skilled new jobs.

Unlocking the potential of hydrogen will help the UK get to Net Zero: decarbonising heat, industry, transport and power, while keeping the impact on communities and customers’ bills to a minimum.”