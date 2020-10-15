Seven confirmed cases at Exmouth’s Deaf Academy

The Deaf Academy in Exmouth has been forced to close its doors after four students and three members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Over the weekend, the academy, in Douglas Avenue, was informed of a confirmed case of Covid-19 within its teaching and learning community.

In consultation with Public Health England (PHE) and the chairman of the governing body, a decision to immediately close the academy was made as a precautionary measure.

A spokesman for the Deaf Academy said the current position is that four students and three members of staff have tested positive.

In accordance with PHE protocols, a number of staff and students have been required to self-isolate.

Principal Sylvan Dewing stated: “We are working closely with parents to ensure the temporary closure does not have an impact on teaching.

“We established a successful online Academy during lockdown which is in place and has resumed.

“As ever, education and student and staff wellbeing remain our utmost priority.

“We will continue to be in communication with our parents as we receive the latest updates from Public Health England.”