Community transport charity seeks new drivers as pre-pandemic services resume

Exmouth and District Community Transport has resumed its normal service after the restrictions of the pandemic, and is appealing for new volunteer drivers.

It is also appealing for donations to help meet the rising cost of fuel and other operating expenses, and to build up its reserves after two difficult years.

During the worst of Covid, the charity continued helping people with shopping, collecting prescriptions and transport to medical appointments. It was an important source of support for those who would otherwise have been isolated.

Now it has re-started its other services, which include shopping trips to local town centres, out-of-town stores and farm shops; outings to pubs, coffee shops as requested by passengers; and transport to family events and celebrations. The community transport service operates throughout the parishes of Exmouth, Lympstone, Exton, Woodbury, Woodbury Salterton, Colaton Raleigh, Newton Poppleford, East Budleigh, Budleigh Salterton and Yettington.

With more journeys being made, the charity is looking for volunteer drivers to take the wheel of its two eight-seater minibuses with passenger lifts and its wheelchair-accessible car. Drivers must be aged over 25 and under 75 for insurance purposes, and will be given full training in handling wheelchairs, operating passenger lifts and helping passengers get in and out of the vehicles.

The Exmouth and District Community Transport Group charity was created in 1990 by former district councillor Jill Elson MBE, who remains its chairman. It works in partnership with the county, district, town and parish councils.

Passengers are charged a fare for their journeys, but the charity still needs to raise funds from grants, sponsorship and donations to keep the fares affordable and maintain and replace the vehicles.

Miss Elson said the need for fundraising is particularly acute at the moment because the charity’s reserves are low after providing services throughout the pandemic, and it is facing increased fuel and staffing costs.

Exmouth Community Transport is based at Dinan Way Trading Estate, Concorde Rd, Exmouth EX8 4RS, tel 01395 266 662, email edctg@btconnect.com. The offices are open from 10am until 1.30pm.

Bookings for transport have to be made in advance, to prepare for passengers in wheelchairs. For further information, phone the office or visit https://www.exmouthringandride.org.uk/