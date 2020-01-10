Have your say on village's emerging resilience plan

East Budleigh. Picture: Simon Horn Picture: Simon Horn

Residents in East Budleigh have the chance to have their say on the village's community resilience plan.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Between 3pm and 7pm on Monday, February 10, residents can attend a drop-in at the village hall to give their views and ask questions.

The East Budleigh community resilience plan is being developed to ensure help and support is available if the health, safety and wellbeing of residents is put at risk through sudden weather events.

Specialists from the Environment Agency and Devon Communities Together will be on hand for guidance and advice.

There will also be an update of the progress of the beaver reintroduction project in the River Otter.

A spokesman of the East Budleigh community resilience team said: "If local disruption in East Devon were more widespread that just our own village then response from regional authorities and emergency services may not be as swift as we might wish.

"Self help is important, but so too is community spirit."