Advanced search

Have your say on village's emerging resilience plan

PUBLISHED: 07:00 11 January 2020

East Budleigh. Picture: Simon Horn

East Budleigh. Picture: Simon Horn

Picture: Simon Horn

Residents in East Budleigh have the chance to have their say on the village's community resilience plan.

Between 3pm and 7pm on Monday, February 10, residents can attend a drop-in at the village hall to give their views and ask questions.

The East Budleigh community resilience plan is being developed to ensure help and support is available if the health, safety and wellbeing of residents is put at risk through sudden weather events.

Specialists from the Environment Agency and Devon Communities Together will be on hand for guidance and advice.

There will also be an update of the progress of the beaver reintroduction project in the River Otter.

A spokesman of the East Budleigh community resilience team said: "If local disruption in East Devon were more widespread that just our own village then response from regional authorities and emergency services may not be as swift as we might wish.

"Self help is important, but so too is community spirit."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

VIDEO: Moment vandal RIDES fake dinosaur in Exmouth before second model is pulled apart

Vandals struck Exmouth's dino trail - just a week into the new year. Picture: Exmouthcam / Leyann Meldrum

Passenger number rise for enhanced bus service connecting Exeter and Exmouth

CONNexIONS bus. Picture: Devon County Council

Exmouth revellers celebrate the start of 2020 in style

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Gabrielle Garland

Man, 30, charged with Newton Poppleford murder

The scene of a murder inquiry at a scrapyard in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 02 20TI 7066. Picture: Terry Ife

The doctor is out – Exmouth GP retires after more than 20 years

Dr Simon Kay, who retired after more than 20 years as a GP. Picture: Haldon House Surgery

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

VIDEO: Moment vandal RIDES fake dinosaur in Exmouth before second model is pulled apart

Vandals struck Exmouth's dino trail - just a week into the new year. Picture: Exmouthcam / Leyann Meldrum

Passenger number rise for enhanced bus service connecting Exeter and Exmouth

CONNexIONS bus. Picture: Devon County Council

Exmouth revellers celebrate the start of 2020 in style

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Gabrielle Garland

Man, 30, charged with Newton Poppleford murder

The scene of a murder inquiry at a scrapyard in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 02 20TI 7066. Picture: Terry Ife

The doctor is out – Exmouth GP retires after more than 20 years

Dr Simon Kay, who retired after more than 20 years as a GP. Picture: Haldon House Surgery

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

REFUSED: Bid to turn Exmouth surgery – with thousands of patients on its list – into homes is thrown out

The Raleigh Surgery on Pines Road. Ref exe 4682-43-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

AXED – Fire authority confirm Budleigh and Topsham to lose fire stations

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Exmouth Town all set for visit of Roman Glass St George - plus new of other Town action on Saturday

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Withycombe opposition ‘cry off’ for the second time this season

Action from the festive match at Raleigh Park between a Withycombe XV and the Presidents XV. Picture ADAM CURTIS

East Devon stableford success for Glenn Page

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists