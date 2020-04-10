Coronavirus Community Lifelines – Budleigh Salterton

In order to provide information to the people of Budleigh Salterton, we have created this community lifeline to find sources of help in the area.

Local Volunteer Networks

Budleigh Salterton Town Council, the health and wellbeing hub, the Lions club, Budleigh Relief in Need, the medical centre and others, have formed the Budleigh Coronavirus Support Group to provide practical support to residents in Budleigh, East Budleigh, Otterton, Colaton Raleigh and Newton Poppleford.

The voluntary group provides help with shopping and prescription collections, and meal delivery services. Call 01395 441212 or 01395 446896 or visit www.budleighsupport.co.uk

Volunteers from the Budleigh Salterton Health and Wellbeing Hub can assist with the weekly shop of essentials for those in isolation. Call 01395 446896.

For those who want to help others who are struggling at this time, and would like to volunteer, email Marc Jobson - budleigh@westbank.org.uk

Exmouth Community Larder is still open from 1.30pm to 3pm on Mondays and Fridays for people in food emergency. To comply with social distancing measures, the hall will be laid out in a way to keep individuals well separated. Referrals should be made by email to help@exmouthlarder.co.uk. Referrals for people in self-isolation will be accepted. Deliveries will be dropped off by volunteers and left on the recipient’s doorstep. For more, call 07749 322291 or see www.exmouthlarder.co.uk

The East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub Hotline has been created to help local residents and organisations access information and support. The hotline is open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm. Call 01395 571500.

Pubs/Restaurants

The Dog and Donkey in Knowle will be serving up roast beef and lamb dinners to takeaway on certain days. To place an order or find out more, call 01395 445343.

Otterton Mill has a special ‘Click and Collect’ service. They will bake to order and items on offer include bread, scones, hot cross buns, flour, sausage rolls and eggs. Place an order by phone, for collection. Call 01395 568031 between 10am and 1pm daily to order. For details visit www.ottertonmill.com

Schools

Pupils are currently on holiday for the Easter break. For those wanting to keep up with their learning, home schooling details can be found on the separate websites for Exmouth Community College, St Peter’s CofE Primary School, Otterton CofE Primary School and Drake’s CofE Primary School.

Transport Links

Bus services run by Stagecoach are running on school holiday timetables. Check the colour or text codes on the timetable. Look for journeys marked with SH for ‘school holiday’. On timetables without this code, the buses will run as normal. Concessionary passes can now be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to use the bus to take advantage of the supermarkets exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

Churches

All events and services at St Peter’s Church in Budleigh Salterton have been suspended until further notice. The weekly ‘pew sheet’ that has readings for Sunday, prayers and other useful information can be found on the website www.raleighmissioncommunity.org.uk/st-peters-budleigh-salterton.html

Budleigh Baptist Church has suspended public worship until further notice. Instead, it has a range of services available online, including Sunday worship, prayer meetings and other prayer resources, and support for those feeling anxious or afraid about coronavirus. Visit www.budleighbaptistchurch.org.uk or call 01395 443137

Online Support

East Devon District Council has a wealth of useful information on its website to assist community groups, residents and businesses in the area. Take a look at https://eastdevon.gov.uk/

Rethink Mental Illness has created an online hub filled with practical information for people living with or supporting people with mental illness during the coronavirus pandemic. Go to www.rethink.org/advice-and-information/covid-19-support/

Local People’s Views

Marc Jobson, manager of the health and wellbeing hub, said: “Clearly the situation is currently very fluid so the service will change to meet new needs of our community as they arise. We expect demand for the service to rise significantly over the next few weeks.”

Steve Hitchcock, chairman of the Budleigh Coronavirus Support Group, said: “Our team of volunteers is already busy helping those in isolation. We have extended our support to ‘telephone befriending’, for those that are on their own and isolated, so they have someone to talk to.”

Otterton Parish Council chairman John Hiles said: “We want the people of Otterton to know that support is available to them and urge them to get into contact if they are self-isolating.”

Local Shops

Uniquely, Pynes Farm Shop offers 15-minute private shopping appointments. This allows local residents a chance to shop alone. Pynes Farm delivers on Tuesday afternoons to shielding residents who live in Budleigh, East Budleigh, Otterton, and Knowle. For a delivery, email pynesfarmshop@yahoo.co.uk or telephone 01395 443329.

Oak Barn Furnishings in Budleigh Salterton can supply and deliver the essentials such as milk, bread, butter, eggs, bacon and chicken to households in Budleigh Salterton and Exmouth. Call 01395 446484 or visit www.oakbarnfurnishings.com

Residents in Budleigh Salterton, Exmouth and Sidmouth can get their favourite wine delivered free to their front door. Findlay Wines is offering a delivery-only service to local residents and a 20 per cent discount for NHS staff. Orders and payment can be made over the phone by ringing 01395 444445 or by messaging Findlay Wines on Facebook.

Woods Village Shop in Colaton Raleigh has a delivery service for essentials such as milk, bread, eggs, pies and cakes. Call 01395 568406 or visit www.woodsvillageshop.co.uk/

Clinton Dairy will be stocking its refrigerated vending machine at Otterton Mill on a regular basis. The machine holds 100 litres of whole milk and is fitted with a cash and card payment facility. Customers can purchase a re-useable, recyclable glass bottle, or take their own. For more, see www.clintondevon.com

Essential Contacts

NHS: 111

Budleigh Coronavirus Support Group: 01395 446896 Otterton Parish Council: www.otterton.info/ottertoncouncil.htm

Budleigh Medical Centre: 01392 441212 Budleigh Salterton Town Council: www.budleighsaltertontowncouncil.gov.uk/

East Devon District Council Recycling: 01395 571515 Exmouth Community Larder: www.exmouthlarder.co.uk