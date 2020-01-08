Applications open for £20,000 Exmouth Community Fund

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

Community groups and charities in Exmouth are being urged to get their piece of a £20,000 funding pot.

Applications are now open for the Exmouth Community Fund which aims to boost projects which benefit people in the town and their quality of life.

Grants of between £250 and £3,000 are available for both one-off capital items, such as buildings, and revenue costs like events and start-up costs.

The deadline for applications to the fund, administered by Exmouth Town Council, is on Monday, January 27.

A decision on the winning bids will be made during a Dragons Den-style Exmouth community funding event being held next month.

Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard said: 'This is a real opportunity for local groups with a good idea to see that become reality and to promote local community spirit."

To qualify for funding, any project must meet the following criteria:

- A significant proportion of the project must benefit Exmouth and its residents

- Applications are welcome from community projects identifying new ideas, benefiting, enhancing and making a difference in the community

- Grants are for both capital and revenue costs and can include one-off staff costs or time-limited project staff costs

- All grant money awarded must realistically be able to be claimed and spent within a year of receiving a grant offer letter

- Grant application can be submitted for a maximum of £3,000 and a minimum of £250

- A minimum of 20 per cent of the total costs of a project must be funded from other sources.

The Exmouth community funding event will be held on Thursday, February 20 and all eligible applicants must attend.

Applicants will be expected to give a short presentation to pitch for their funding, in a similar style to the television programme Dragon's Den.

The town council said all projects will be considered carefully but not all will be funded.

Help and guidance for preparing presentations will be offered by the council.

Application forms are available from the Exmouth Town Council website or by ringing 01395 276167 or emailing reception@exmouth,gov.uk