Advanced search

Applications open for £20,000 Exmouth Community Fund

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 January 2020

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

Community groups and charities in Exmouth are being urged to get their piece of a £20,000 funding pot.

Applications are now open for the Exmouth Community Fund which aims to boost projects which benefit people in the town and their quality of life.

Grants of between £250 and £3,000 are available for both one-off capital items, such as buildings, and revenue costs like events and start-up costs.

The deadline for applications to the fund, administered by Exmouth Town Council, is on Monday, January 27.

A decision on the winning bids will be made during a Dragons Den-style Exmouth community funding event being held next month.

Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard said: 'This is a real opportunity for local groups with a good idea to see that become reality and to promote local community spirit."

To qualify for funding, any project must meet the following criteria:

- A significant proportion of the project must benefit Exmouth and its residents

- Applications are welcome from community projects identifying new ideas, benefiting, enhancing and making a difference in the community

- Grants are for both capital and revenue costs and can include one-off staff costs or time-limited project staff costs

- All grant money awarded must realistically be able to be claimed and spent within a year of receiving a grant offer letter

- Grant application can be submitted for a maximum of £3,000 and a minimum of £250

- A minimum of 20 per cent of the total costs of a project must be funded from other sources.

The Exmouth community funding event will be held on Thursday, February 20 and all eligible applicants must attend.

Applicants will be expected to give a short presentation to pitch for their funding, in a similar style to the television programme Dragon's Den.

The town council said all projects will be considered carefully but not all will be funded.

Help and guidance for preparing presentations will be offered by the council.

Application forms are available from the Exmouth Town Council website or by ringing 01395 276167 or emailing reception@exmouth,gov.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

VIDEO: Moment vandal RIDES fake dinosaur in Exmouth before second model is pulled apart

Vandals struck Exmouth's dino trail - just a week into the new year. Picture: Exmouthcam / Leyann Meldrum

Exmouth revellers celebrate the start of 2020 in style

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Gabrielle Garland

The doctor is out – Exmouth GP retires after more than 20 years

Dr Simon Kay, who retired after more than 20 years as a GP. Picture: Haldon House Surgery

Witness saw male dump vandalised dino’s tail in busy road after it was broken apart

The damaged tail of a dinosaur model in The Strand, Exmouth. Picture: Leyann Meldrum

‘Mindless’ vandals target Exmouth’s dino trail again

A damaged dinosaur in The Strand, Exmouth. Picture: Jake Hull

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

VIDEO: Moment vandal RIDES fake dinosaur in Exmouth before second model is pulled apart

Vandals struck Exmouth's dino trail - just a week into the new year. Picture: Exmouthcam / Leyann Meldrum

Exmouth revellers celebrate the start of 2020 in style

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Gabrielle Garland

The doctor is out – Exmouth GP retires after more than 20 years

Dr Simon Kay, who retired after more than 20 years as a GP. Picture: Haldon House Surgery

Witness saw male dump vandalised dino’s tail in busy road after it was broken apart

The damaged tail of a dinosaur model in The Strand, Exmouth. Picture: Leyann Meldrum

‘Mindless’ vandals target Exmouth’s dino trail again

A damaged dinosaur in The Strand, Exmouth. Picture: Jake Hull

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Murder inquiry launched after man dies in Newton Poppleford caravan blaze

The scene of a murder inquiry at a scrapyard in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 02 20TI 7077. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh boss speaks about the Chudleigh win: “We left some goals out there”

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

First area point-to-point of 2020 at Wadebridge on Sunday

Getting the money on

Exmouth RFC latest - our weekly chat with Cockles head coach Steve Perry

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town assistant boss on Bitton win: “Squad strength is paying dividends”

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists