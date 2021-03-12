Opinion

Published: 7:00 PM March 12, 2021

Stories can be a guide through our everyday lives according to Kevin Cotter - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In the latest community education column, South West storyteller Kevin Cotter explains to power of stories.

Storyteller Kevin Cotter - Credit: Kevin Cotter

Storytelling is at the heart of who we are from early childhood. Stories expound on our experiences. helping us create a view of the world.

Stories have been part of my work for many years, sometimes as a storyteller, but sometimes hidden in other guises as a teacher, candle maker, and organic green grocer!

At present I work with the educational charity organicARTS on farm based learning and as part of the Harvest Workers Coop in Okehampton running an organic farm shop and community projects. This article is an exploration of how storytelling works for me.

Stories gather at the meeting of worlds. In the Harvest Farm Shop they connect the produce with the customer bringing depth resonance to the purchase of a humble January King cabbage.

It's all about knowing the who, the how, and the when. So it was Sally last Thursday out at Chappell Farm harvesting the cabbages, she was bit worried that cold winds had dried them out, and sad as one of their buyers insists on the outside leaves being stripped off in order that they fit in to their delivery boxes. These little tales become part of the narrative of the shop.

Stories celebrate the turnings of the year. Wild garlic stories can really only be told between the time of the first green shoots to the end of flowering. Stories are best accompanied by freshly made wild garlic pesto.

Like-wise, it is a true celebration, and the marking of change when the Apple stories are brushed off, and the Apple press is cleaned down in the autumn. This fits with knowing that the next few weeks will be full of a variety of subtly different, always freshly pressed, apple juice drunk with the words of the old Apple man, Emma Pippen and Orfeo.

Stories both evoke and give meaning to place. They can open the door to layers of history, mystery, land use and nature.

There is a story of the Badger Thief, told in the old railway cutting at West Town Farm, where Steve said he met the badger stealing straw for the sett. The Panny Brook community story drew upon remembered, researched and imagined histories of the Panny, a well-loved stream running through Wonford in Exeter.

Andrew really did follow the Panny underground, but did elephants really come down to drink at the muddy waters edge?

The artist researchers, Wrights and Sites use the term misguide for when they 'employ disrupted walking strategies as tools for playful debate, collaboration, intervention and spatial meaning-making'.

Certainly the act of walking and storytelling is a powerful way to reconnect with the diversity of land.

I have been enjoying Lisa Schneidau's collection 'Woodland Folk Tales' which 'retells some of the old stories and relates them to the trees and forests in the landscape of our islands today'

A holly tree takes on a more sinister resonance after discovering the barren holly in Lisa's telling of The Vixen and The Oak Tree!

In lockdown the exchange of tales becomes more significant.

The real words that bring a sense of connectedness in this ongoing saga!

Telling the stories beyond the exchanges in the shop can be a challenge though. I have tried some online tales as part of Harvest's family workshops (5). But, more successful and rewarding has been the idea of a Walkshop.

Think workshop but with more movement! Families collect a Walkshop guide from our shop following a trail to a location where they have a fireside seasonal take away - the roasted chestnuts worked particularly well - and a take-away story while they wait.

I am exploring a more organic digital response for geo-locational tales using the app Echoes (6) where the story segment is triggered by GPS. Although a digital download it is embedded in, and only accessible, in that place. Seeing, and listening to this space!

I'll conclude with one of the Polish puppeteer Adam Kilian's principles "Kindle the joy of life even in a stick" Our words and stories bring much needed positivity to our world. Enjoy the sharing!