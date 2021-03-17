The role of the library in community life

Opinion

Published: 10:00 AM March 17, 2021

Beatrice Drecq, library supervisor at Exmouth Library, writes for the Journal.

Beatrice Drecq of Exmouth Library - Credit: Beatrice Drecq

Reading and lifelong learning have always been very important for me:

I trained originally as secondary school teacher before I decided to retrain as a librarian and studied by distance learning.

I have worked for 20 years in Devon Libraries and over the last 3 years, I have managed Exmouth Library, which also operates a Mobile library service to reach out to our rural community. I’m still fascinated to hear people talking about their reading and their interests when they visit the library because there are so much more than just books.

During lockdown, we have worked with our customers in so many ways.

We telephoned all our over 70s to ensure that they had a friendly person to chat with and to help them access digital books. Some customers really valued our phone calls especially if they had no one elseto talk to. With their consent, we were able to offer them regular phone calls from volunteering buddies from the Exeter City Community Trust.

Throughout the pandemic, we have been able to offer a free library service to our community even when our buildings have been closed to the public. We increased our digital offer (e-books, e-audio, e-newspapers, e-magazines, and e-resources) ensuring our libraries were open 24/7.

The number of downloads increased dramatically from last year: a jump of 25% for our e-magazines, 41% for our e-books and 38% for our e-audiobooks. Since the first lockdown, we have created more online events, and found new ways to reach our customers.

We have something for everyone - Bounce & Rhyme, story times, craft activities, authors’ events, the A to Z of Well-Being series and our new Writer-in-Residence events co-hosted with Quay Words.

We know more people have been reading during the pandemic. A survey of 1,000 people reports time spent with books has almost doubled. *

In Exmouth, people have been able to access our physical resources through our popular free 'choose & collect' service, where you reserve your books online and collect them at our doorstep.

Sixty five per cent of responses to our survey, confirmed that this service has helped them to cope with lockdown, and 60 per cent of those people said that it has improved their well-being.

In Exmouth, we are fortunate to have a dedicated team of home service volunteers, who have taken books to housebound readers, including lifeline deliveries in our rural community while the mobile library has been off the road.

I love hearing people telling us that our service has made a difference to them. It has been great to receive stories from parents, whose children have been borrowing books all through lockdown and see the spectacular progress they have made with their reading skills. We fully appreciate how tough it has been to be separate from friends and family.

Our new initiative, ‘Reading Friends’, supports new parents and carers who may be struggling with isolation, promoting the use of books to help with their mental health. People are able to have one-to-one phone conversations with a member of staff; the focus will be reading, but the chat could be about a book, magazine article or film.

We are looking forward to resuming our physical activities once restrictions are lifted and we are safe to do so. We can’t wait to help restore these lost contacts we had with our community. In March, the library will support the community to complete the online census for those who need extra help.

Exmouth Library is part of a network of 54 libraries in Devon and Torbay, 4 Devon mobile libraries, run by Libraries Unlimited, an independent staff and community owned charity. You can join our library for free by filling our online form Join the Library - Devon (devonlibraries.org.uk) and you can access to our digital resources straightaway.

Follow us on Facebook to take part in events : Exmouth Library | Facebook. If you have any enquiries email us at exmouth.library@librariesunlimited.org.uk or on 01395 278747.