Community eco hub among the ideas at carbon neutral networking event

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 December 2019

Transition Exmouth hosted a networking event to discuss carbon neutrality and how to achive it. Picture: Jay Photos

Transition Exmouth hosted a networking event to discuss carbon neutrality and how to achive it. Picture: Jay Photos

A community eco hub and introducing a premium rate of tax for those with second homes are part of a vision for a carbon neutral Exmouth.

Many other ideas, such as switching to a renewable energy supplier and volunteering for eco groups, were discussed at a networking meeting organised by eco champions Transition Exmouth.

More than 90 people from 50 different groups - including Extinction Rebellion activists and election candidates - gathered at Marpool Primary School to discuss what a carbon-free Exmouth would look like in the future.

At the event, working groups covered a range of issues including food, built environment, community, energy, transport, biodiversity and reducing waste.

They focused on what actions would be needed to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Transition Exmouth chairman Nicky Nicholls said, "Now the hard work really begins.

"The plan for how to make those desires a reality is being developed and there are some great ideas afoot."

