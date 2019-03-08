Advanced search

Back to school - community college gets former students to share their experience with next generation

PUBLISHED: 13:49 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:49 04 June 2019

Former Exmouth Community College pupils are set to 'go back to school' to inspire current students to academic success.

Alumni from the college have joined a programme run by national education charity Future First which helps schools develop 'old school tie' networks allowing former students to share their talents and experience.

The ex-pupils will return to volunteer at assemblies and workshops designed to motivate young people to achieve a career of their choice regardless of their background.

Exmouth Community College wants to contact other former students in established careers and recent leavers in further education.

Principal Andrew Davis said: "We signed up to Future First's scheme straightaway.

"A network of past pupils with all their valuable experience will be vital in helping us to broaden current pupils' jobs horizons and equip them for the world of work."

Former students can register with Future First using the following link: https://networks.futurefirst.org.uk/register/exmouth/type

