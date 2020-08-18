Community college pupils face anxious wait after Government U-turn on A-level results

Exmouth Community College is waiting for further guidance on how students’ a-level results will be affected by a government U-turn on how they were calculated.

The Government announced on Monday (August 17), it would to allow results in England to be based on teachers’ predicted grades, rather than an algorithm devised by Ofqual.

At least 74 students at Exmouth Community College had confirmed their places at university – with nearly a quarter going to a Russell Group university.

However, the community college announced on Twitter it is waiting for further information on how the grades will be issued.

A spokesman for the college said: “Following the fantastic news this afternoon from Ofqual and the Government regarding the reinstatement of centre assessment grades for all A-Level students, we just wanted to let you know that we are awaiting further information regarding how the new grades will be issued.”