Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Jumping for joy - community college's trampolnists latest success

PUBLISHED: 11:03 18 July 2019

Exmouth Community College Head Trampoline Coach Nicol Grimes with her winning team. Ref exe 28 19TI 7181. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Community College Head Trampoline Coach Nicol Grimes with her winning team. Ref exe 28 19TI 7181. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Budding athletes from Exmouth have been jumping for gold in a regional school's contest.

Exmouth Community College Head Trampoline Coach Nicol Grimes with her winning team. Ref exe 28 19TI 7170. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Community College Head Trampoline Coach Nicol Grimes with her winning team. Ref exe 28 19TI 7170. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Community College pupils came away from the Devon Inter-schools Trampoline Competition with first place overall and won 10 of the 12 individual medals on offer.

This is the third year in succession the team from Exmouth won the overall prize.

Each student performed two routines consisting of 10 different skills.

Head trampolining coach Nicol Grimes said she was 'super proud' of the team.

Stuart Lowe, head of sport and leisure at Exmouth Community College, said: "I am incredibly proud of the students progress in trampolining over the last few years and winning trophies is a big bonus.

"The students involved in the competition have worked so hard with Nicky to prepare for the event and that has shown in the amazing results we have gained again this year."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cuts to teaching assistants as Exeter Road Primary School warns support for children will be stretched thinner

Paul Gosling (inset) head teacher of Exeter Road Primary School, confirms four teaching assistants have taken voluntary redundancy. Picture: Google

New tattoo studio could open in Exmouth

Tattoo artist at work. Picture: Getty Images

Three nationally recognised parks you can visit in East Devon

Seaton Wetlands, Manor Gardens and Connaught Gardens have all received Green Flag status. Picture: East Devon District Council/Terry Ife

Woman accused of arson with intent to endanger life after Topsham house fire

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Calls for Exmouth Fire Station to retain its 24/seven staffing status

Counncillor Fred Caygill has been speaking about proposed cuts to fire services in Exmouth. Picture: Fred Caygill

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cuts to teaching assistants as Exeter Road Primary School warns support for children will be stretched thinner

Paul Gosling (inset) head teacher of Exeter Road Primary School, confirms four teaching assistants have taken voluntary redundancy. Picture: Google

New tattoo studio could open in Exmouth

Tattoo artist at work. Picture: Getty Images

Three nationally recognised parks you can visit in East Devon

Seaton Wetlands, Manor Gardens and Connaught Gardens have all received Green Flag status. Picture: East Devon District Council/Terry Ife

Woman accused of arson with intent to endanger life after Topsham house fire

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Calls for Exmouth Fire Station to retain its 24/seven staffing status

Counncillor Fred Caygill has been speaking about proposed cuts to fire services in Exmouth. Picture: Fred Caygill

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Denny nets winner as Town win warm-up game in Exeter

Exmouth Town at home to Sidmouth Town for a pre-season friendly. Ref exsp 29 19TI 7442. Picture: Terry Ife

Head Police judo coach visits Exmouth Judo Centre

British Police head judo coach Chris Hunt (back, right) joins John Goldman (back, centre), and this happy bunch of under 12-year-old ‘judo champs’, at John’s Exmouth Judo Centre annual event. Picture JOHN GOLDMAN

Jumping for joy – community college’s trampolnists latest success

Exmouth Community College Head Trampoline Coach Nicol Grimes with her winning team. Ref exe 28 19TI 7181. Picture: Terry Ife

Back-to-back away wins for Budleigh bowlers

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife

Kirby and Treleaven see Topsham St James to victory at Countess Wear

Picture: Thinkstock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists