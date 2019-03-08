Jumping for joy - community college's trampolnists latest success

Budding athletes from Exmouth have been jumping for gold in a regional school's contest.

Exmouth Community College pupils came away from the Devon Inter-schools Trampoline Competition with first place overall and won 10 of the 12 individual medals on offer.

This is the third year in succession the team from Exmouth won the overall prize.

Each student performed two routines consisting of 10 different skills.

Head trampolining coach Nicol Grimes said she was 'super proud' of the team.

Stuart Lowe, head of sport and leisure at Exmouth Community College, said: "I am incredibly proud of the students progress in trampolining over the last few years and winning trophies is a big bonus.

"The students involved in the competition have worked so hard with Nicky to prepare for the event and that has shown in the amazing results we have gained again this year."