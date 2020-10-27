Exmouth Community College pupils have been ‘remarkable’ in the face of ‘massive’ upheaval

Exmouth Community College students have shown ‘huge resilience’ in responding to the new restrictions that are in place throughout the school.

Senior management at the college has had to come up with innovative ways to ensure classrooms are covid-safe to protect the wellbeing of staff and students, as well as the wider community.

Additional measures introduced include year group bubbles, staggered starts and breaks, face coverings while on the move and enhanced hygiene, such as teachers cleaning their classrooms between lessons.

The changes have meant staff workloads have increased and upheaval for the whole school community. But principal Andrew Davis has praised the positive way students and staff have responded.

Mr Davis said: “The school day is much more regimented, but they’ve been remarkable, they’re a credit to the community.

“I’m so proud with how the overwhelming majority has dealt with it. They’ve shown a huge amount of resilience.

“The changes have meant staff have much more on their plates.

“Staff worked tirelessly throughout lockdown to make sure students were OK; our pastoral team were constantly on the phone to households and organising food parcels.

“The support from parents has made all the difference and really given us a boost.”

He added: “It was really important to us that the curriculum wasn’t affected and we could continue to offer the same wide range of subjects.”

Some youngsters in Budleigh Salterton attend Sidmouth College which has also implemented similar protocols.

Sarah Parsons, headteacher of Sidmouth College, said her students know how important sticking to the measures are in order to keep their whole community safe.

“Implementing the changes have taken a huge amount of work, including producing a really detailed risk assessment which is reviewed weekly,” she explained.

“But our students have shown incredibly maturity and I’ve been overwhelmed by their resilience. They really appreciate being able to come to school and they’ve been really respectful and adapted so well to their new normal.

“Our students have a sense of community and know the school plays an important part in the town.”