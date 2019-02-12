New rewards scheme launched to recognise students’ good deeds

Exmouth Community UK administrator Daniel Moore (back left) with Exmouth Community College principal Andre David (back centre) and teacher Philippa Rowe (back right). Year eight students from left to right: Charlie Bagley, Harri Burroughs, Charlotte Harding and Grace Rosevear. Picture: Daniel Wilkins Archant

Selfless acts of kindness will be rewarded as part of new initiative which sees a community college team up with a social media group.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth Community College is working with Exmouth Community UK to highlight the spontaneous good will shown by students in their life outside the college gates.

The Exmouth Community College Citizenship Rewards has been launched in partnership with the Facebook group as a way of getting people to nominate gestures of selflessness shown by students for a reward.

Drama teacher Philippa Rowe, who is coordinating the initiative, said: “We had the idea as we hear all the time about the amazing things our students are doing outside the college.

“We just thought this would be a really nice way to recognise that.

“We’re one of the biggest schools in the country so we are trying to lead by example.”

Every month students will be rewarded for their selfless acts with prizes pledged to the college by businesses in the town.

Some of the rewards donated by Exmouth businesses include cinema tickets, bowling and a meal at Ocean and coffee at Bumble and Bee.

Philippa said they have already heard positive stories with one year seven pupil helping a man who didn’t have enough change to pay for a coffee.

Posts on Exmouth Community UK about a girl from the college who saved a puppy from drowning in Phear Park prompted group administrator Daniel Moore to suggest the reward scheme.

He said: “We see all the stories from the students at the college, both good and bad, and I heard about this girl who saved a puppy in Phear Park.

“I thought it would be great if the school could find her, unfortunately they couldn’t but I spoke to Philippa about the rewards and said we need to do something about this.

“I’ve said for a long time they don’t shout about the good stuff enough. It would be great if Exmouth as a whole could get involved.”

People can nominate students by posting on Exmouth Community UK, with the student’s name if they know it, and by tagging @officialexmouthcollege.