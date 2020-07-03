Advanced search

Exmouth Community College pupil tests positive for coronavirus

A student who attended Exmouth Community College last week has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a letter to parents and carers, principal Andrew Davis confirmed that a pupil was in hospital for an unrelated injury and tested positive for the virus.

He said the college understands the student presented asymptomatically and there was ‘no coughing’.

His last face-to-face lesson was on Thursday, June 25, and their teacher and classmates have been told to stay at home today (Friday, July 3) as a precaution.

The student also had a one-to-one session with a member of staff on Tuesday (June 30) and that employee has been asked to stay at home until the college has received further notice.

Mr Davis said Public Health England has been informed and the college is waiting for advice.

READ MORE: Community college is ‘three schools in one’ as year 10s and 12s return

He said: “The Year 10 sessions, Year 12 sessions, Key Stage 3 and Year 10 one-to-one sessions and keyworker/priority student sessions all take place in different areas of the college with students not allowed to go from one area to the other.

“Therefore, there was no opportunity for this student, while in college, to mix with other students apart from those who were taught in the same class who, as I say, have all now been contacted.

“Depending on the circumstances of when the infectious period was, we may then be advised that no action is required if they have not been onsite during the infectious period or alternatively children may have to remain at home and isolated.

“Given the range of measures put in place to help keep students safe, transmission within school is far less likely than when out and about within the community, for instance, when using shops, parks, skatepark or the beach.”

He said the student’s one-to-one meeting was the last one of the day, and these take place in large ventilated classrooms with students allocated clean desks for each meeting.

Mr Davis added: “As the student was the last one-to-one meeting of the day, no other students in the one-to-one sessions on that day will have been affected.”

Any parent who has any worries or concerns should contact the college directly.

