College principal’s ‘deepest sympathies’ with students over exam cancellation

The Exmouth Community College principal has expressed his ‘deepest sympathies’ with GCSE and A-Level students after the Government announced school closures.

Education establishments will close at the end of Friday (March 20) as part of a government crackdown on the spread of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday (March 18) that all schools in the UK, bar a few exceptions, will close.

Mr Johnson said the government needs schools to make provisions for the children of the ‘key workers’ who would otherwise be forced to stay at home.

He also revealed that exams set to take place this summer have been cancelled.

Exmouth Community College principal Andrew Davis said they are awaiting full details from the government, but if exams are cancelled, this news will be ‘devastating’ for many students.

He said: “We completely recognise that all these students will be worried about how their final grades will be calculated in a way that their diligence and talent is fairly recognised and that they are not disadvantaged in any way in the future.

“While we currently do not have the answer to this, and many other questions, we do know these students very well, having worked with them for many years.

“The staff teaching these groups also feel equally devastated, given the extra work and time they have put into those classes, and so, while Year 11, Year 12 and Year 13 students may not feel like coming in tomorrow, we stand ready to offer support, discuss possible options and generally reassure students during what is an exceptionally difficult and unsettling time for them and their families.

“We look forward to seeing them tomorrow to try and help each other through this turbulence.”

Key workers may include those in the NHS, health and social care, teachers, emergency workers and military personnel.

Mr Davis said he is finalising a plan for the next three weeks to ensure the school continues to provide support for children of ‘key workers’, those with education and healthcare plans and students engaged with student services.

Parents wishing to send their pupils into the college from next week will be emailed.