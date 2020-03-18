Partial community college closure to continue

Exmouth Community College has announced a partial closure of the school due to coronavirus will continue on Thursday (March 19).

Following a senior staff meeting held to look at the logistics of opening the school safely, year nine pupils were told not to turn up today (Wednesday, March 18).

Year eight pupils will not be required at the college on Thursday.

Andrew Davies, college principal, said the levels of staff absence are very high, meaning some classes must be cancelled on Wednesday and Thursday.

All other students are to attend as normal providing they are not showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Year nine pupils are expected to return to school as normal on Thursday.

For students in receipt of free school meals, the college has arranged for its catering team to provide packed lunches that can be collected by parents and carers from the college’s catering van.

The van will be parked in the visitor car park at the entrance to the Gipsy Lane site between 11am and 11.30am.

Mr Davies said: “I am really very sorry for the disruption that this will cause to your child’s education and working patterns.

“It is not a decision we take lightly but unfortunately we have exhausted all other options.

“I would just like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued support under very challenging circumstances for us all.

“My thanks also to staff, both support and teaching, who are absolutely going above and beyond to continue to provide education and care for your children for as long as we possibly can.”