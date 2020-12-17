Published: 12:00 PM December 17, 2020

Exmouth Community College pupils collected food which will be given to families in need. - Credit: Gavin Dawkins

Families in Exmouth in or under threat of poverty are set to benefit from the generosity of Exmouth youngsters.

Exmouth Community College pupils in Year 7 have been collecting food and household goods to donate to Exmouth Friends in Need.

The Facebook group will then coordinate those items being given out to families in need this Christmas.

Every student who donated received a raffle ticket to be placed in the draw for some prizes to be given out before the Christmas holidays begin.

The charity event included the whole College and we had a fantastic response from both staff and students across all Year Groups.

Gavin Dawkins, Head of Year 7, said: “It has been a brilliant to see so many of our students and colleagues support this event, support this local charity and give something back to our own community.

“I am immensely proud of all the Year 7 students and the whole school for their commitment and charity, to make this such an incredibly successful event.”