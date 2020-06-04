Exmouth Community College preparing for safe return of students

Social diistancing measures being put in place. Picture: Exmouth Community College Archant

Preparations have begun to make Exmouth Community College safe for pupils to return to school later this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Social distancing measures in the hallways. Picture: Exmouth Community College Social distancing measures in the hallways. Picture: Exmouth Community College

The community college is setting out its social distancing protocols and making its classrooms safer ahead of the expected return of students from June 15.

Like all schools, the community college was forced to close in late March after the Government announced lockdown restrictions in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Staff at the college have begun laying down markers in the hallways and spacing out desks in a bid to make sure lessons can be delivered ‘as safely as we possibly can’.

Principal Andrew Davis said: “Detailed planning for sessions with our Year 10 and Year 12 students has been going well following the Government announcement before half term.

Classrooms at Exmouth Community College are being altered to make social distancing easier. Picture: Exmouth Community College Classrooms at Exmouth Community College are being altered to make social distancing easier. Picture: Exmouth Community College

“We welcome the chance to have students back in college and have constructed plans which will both deliver sessions as safely as we possibly can, but also provide sessions which are of an educational benefit to our students.

“Our plans are currently being discussed with staff to make sure all of our risk assessments are appropriate and provide the appropriate mitigations to keep everyone safe.”

READ MORE: Community college creating face masks for coronavirus assessment centre

Mr Davis said that the plans include separate entrances and exits for different groups, arrangements for queueing, one-way systems and hand sanitisers in every block.

Classroom sizes will be reduced to between five and eight desks and fencing will be installed to prevent different groups of students mixing.

Mr Davis said the measures are currently being reviewed to help ‘fine tune’ arrangements.

He added: “Presuming all goes to plan, on June 8 parents and carers of Year 10 and Year 12 students will receive an individual letter electronically from the college explaining when and where your child should go to receive their sessions.

“Subject to confirmation following discussions with the staff and any Government announcements, we are intending to focus on two-hour sessions for English, Mathematics and Science in the first 12 days followed by sessions for other subjects after that point.”

Anyone who doesn’t receive a letter by email by Monday, June 8, should contact reception at the college.