Published: 3:00 PM May 12, 2021

The turf cutting at Exmouth Community College marks the start of work on a new building - Credit: Philippa Rowe

The start of work to create a state-of-the-art facility at the community college was marked with an official turf cutting.

A new building on the Green Close campus will house humanities classrooms, science laboratories, drama studios, a theatre and a library.

A Cutting of the Turf Ceremony took place at the College on Thursday (May 6) with the Principal Andrew Davis who was joined by BAM construction director Graham Kingdon, site manager Chris Scoins, the college director of finance Matt Burrell, premises manager Scott Fry as well as students Hope Haylock and Ryan Harris-Cotton.

Chair of governors Margaret Turgoose and longstanding Governor Liz Lee ere the honoured guests.

Student Ryan said: “the new building will really allow the students to expand their opportunities, and this will definitely help us have better learning environments as the old block was not in the best state”.

Hope added: “I think this is just going to be amazing for everyone.”

Scott Fry said the project has been eight years in planning with a ‘huge amount’ of input and support from many people along the way.

The next phase sees the removal of the old block as the new build takes shape.

Chris Scoins and Graham Kingdon from BAM said the project is ‘on schedule and progressing very well’.

The new building will be named The Elizabeth Lee Building in honour of Governor Liz Lee.

Liz has dedicated many years supporting the college and ensuring the children of Exmouth have the opportunities and educational experiences that set them up for life beyond school.

She said: “I feel incredibly honoured, privileged and humbled that the governors have chosen that this building be named after myself.

“However, I feel that it is all governors past and present who, over the passage of time, have campaigned so strongly for better accommodation and facilities for our students to improve their opportunities.

“This is a momentous day for the college and this new building will provide fantastic facilities and much need accommodation.”

Principal Andrew Davis said the theatre space has been especially well thought-out to make it accessible to those within the wider community who may wish to utilise it.