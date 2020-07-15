Have your say over community college’s £13.2m school building plans

Images of hoe the new Exmouth Community College building could look. Picture: Stride Treglown Archant

An online consultation has been launched over a £13.2m new school building at Exmouth Community College.

If a planning application is successful, a new structure would be built on a ‘large portion’ of the Green Close site and will feature a 450-seat auditorium, a new library resource centre, and new classrooms and studios.

The three-storey building will replace a number of existing structures, including a swimming pool, sports hall and classroom blocks, which have ‘come to the end of their useful life’.

The project is funded by the Department of Education under the Priority School Building Programme two.

Ahead of submitting an application, an online public consultation portal has been launched, as a public event is not possible due to coronavirus.

Principal Andrew Davis said the new building will ‘transform the educational experience’ for pupils.

He said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the College and we would encourage you to join in the conversation about the new build by clicking on the link above, leaving a comment with your thoughts about the impact such facilities will have on your child’s education and the local community.”

If a planning application is successful, there will also be an activity studio and three new drama studios.

There will also be five new laboratories, a new ICT suite and 14 new classrooms for religious education, history and geography.

A new reception and first aid area will also be included as well as office spaces.

The community college is also planning to start work in November on a £3.2million project to improve the maths block.

Work to replace the roof on the design and technology block, which cost around £100,000, has been completed.

And shortly before she retired, the college’s business manager Kim Dearsly secured an additional £300,000 in funding to replace heating systems at the college.

Mr Davis added: “We are very fortunate to be receiving in the order of £17 million to improve the campus over the next few months and that this sort of investment will massively improve the educational experience for our students, your children and the local community.”

The deadline for feedback in the consultation is Friday, July 31, and people can take part by going to the website.