The sound of drums welcomes victory walker at commando training base

Jane Allen arrived at Commando Training Centre Royal Marines Lympstone. Picture: Frank Allen Archant

The sound of drums at a commando training centre welcomed a retired Royal Navy reserve commander who is walking 5,500 miles for charity.

Jane Allen arrived at the Commando Training Centre Royal Marines, in Lympstone, as part of her mamouth Victory Walk around the coastline of mainland UK.

The challenge will raise funds for the Women's Royal Navy Service Benevolent Trust and the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.

She was drummed in by bugler Ashley Forshaw which is usually reserved for recruits troops or commando squads when they complete a nine-mile speed march.

Mrs Allen, who started her journey at HMS Victory, in Portsmouth, in October 2017, was welcomed by training centre commandant Colonel Simon Chapman.

While in Exmouth, she was welcomed by members of a local WREN (Women of the Royal Navy) association who presented her with a white ensign.

Mrs Allen said: "It was a great to meet members of the Association of Wrens at Exmouth and some of the recruits from Hunter Company, based at CTCRM."