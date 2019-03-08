Advanced search

Digital Decoded

The sound of drums welcomes victory walker at commando training base

PUBLISHED: 12:43 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:43 02 August 2019

Jane Allen arrived at Commando Training Centre Royal Marines Lympstone. Picture: Frank Allen

Jane Allen arrived at Commando Training Centre Royal Marines Lympstone. Picture: Frank Allen

Archant

The sound of drums at a commando training centre welcomed a retired Royal Navy reserve commander who is walking 5,500 miles for charity.

Jane Allen arrived at Commando Training Centre Royal Marines Lympstone. Picture: Frank AllenJane Allen arrived at Commando Training Centre Royal Marines Lympstone. Picture: Frank Allen

Jane Allen arrived at the Commando Training Centre Royal Marines, in Lympstone, as part of her mamouth Victory Walk around the coastline of mainland UK.

The challenge will raise funds for the Women's Royal Navy Service Benevolent Trust and the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.

She was drummed in by bugler Ashley Forshaw which is usually reserved for recruits troops or commando squads when they complete a nine-mile speed march.

Mrs Allen, who started her journey at HMS Victory, in Portsmouth, in October 2017, was welcomed by training centre commandant Colonel Simon Chapman.

Jane Allen being' drummed in at Commando Training Centre Royal Marines. Picture: Frank AllenJane Allen being' drummed in at Commando Training Centre Royal Marines. Picture: Frank Allen

While in Exmouth, she was welcomed by members of a local WREN (Women of the Royal Navy) association who presented her with a white ensign.

Mrs Allen said: "It was a great to meet members of the Association of Wrens at Exmouth and some of the recruits from Hunter Company, based at CTCRM."

Jane Allen arrived at Commando Training Centre Royal Marines Lympstone. Picture: Frank AllenJane Allen arrived at Commando Training Centre Royal Marines Lympstone. Picture: Frank Allen

Most Read

Body of man found at Exmouth home

The Heavitree is back - town centre pub returns to traditional name

Amy Matthews is the new leaseholder of The Heavitree in Exmouth. Ref exe 31 19TI 9247. Picture: Terry Ife

Man charged after woman injured in road traffic collision

Female pedestrian injured after Exmouth road traffic collision

Popular play area closed for two months for tidal defence works

The Imperial Recreation Ground play park will be closed. Picture: East Devon District Council

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body of man found at Exmouth home

The Heavitree is back - town centre pub returns to traditional name

Amy Matthews is the new leaseholder of The Heavitree in Exmouth. Ref exe 31 19TI 9247. Picture: Terry Ife

Man charged after woman injured in road traffic collision

Female pedestrian injured after Exmouth road traffic collision

Popular play area closed for two months for tidal defence works

The Imperial Recreation Ground play park will be closed. Picture: East Devon District Council

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town v Bridport: Match Preview

Exmouth Town at home to Sidmouth Town for a pre-season friendly. Ref exsp 29 19TI 7445. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon Golf Club ease to Palairet Memorial Trophy semi-final spot

(Left to right): David Fish, Paul Mullerworth, Matt Stone, Leigh Jones, Jason Wride, Paul Heys, Ray Dawson (Vice Captain), Richard Price-Hughes, Glenn Tucker, Bob Martin (Palairet Captain), Paul Newcombe & Joe Sharp. Picture: EAST DEVON GOLF CLUB

Honiton’s Gate to Plate back for second helpings

Honiton's Gate to Plate event is returning for a second year. Picture EDDC

The sound of drums welcomes victory walker at commando training base

Jane Allen arrived at Commando Training Centre Royal Marines Lympstone. Picture: Frank Allen

Two and a half decades of Exmouth ‘firsts’ chronicled in new book

Author Daphne Barnes-Phillips with her latest book. Ref exe 31 19TI 9398. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists