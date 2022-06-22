Comedy play will raise funds for Kenyan school

A comedy play being staged in Woodbury will support a school in Kenya that is changing the lives of children in Africa’s biggest urban slum.

The proceeds from All Balls and Ashes will go to Hope4Kibera, a charity set up by a group of friends from Woodbury and Exmouth who visited Nairobi in 2019.

They met a charity which had built a school to offer free education to secondary age pupils in the Kibera slum, but did not have enough money to open or run it. So they set up their own charity, Hope4Kibera, to help fund it.

The school supported by Hope4Kibera - Credit: Hope4Kibera

The play, by Mark Robberts, tells the story of a village cricket team stalwart who told his friends that, after his death, he wanted his ashes scattered on the cricket field – however his widow refuses to part with them.

All Balls and Ashes is at the Café Theatre at Woodbury Village Hall on Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1. Tickets are £12 and available via www.hope4 kibera.org.uk or by calling 01395 232394.