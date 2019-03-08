Colyton's Daniel crowned one of the UK's best young butchers

A Colyton butcher scored a sizzling set of scores to win a prestigious trade award.

Daniel Young, who works at Colyton Butchers, scooped the title of 'best British young sausage maker' at the Great British Sausage Awards 2019.

The 20-year-old scored an unprecedented maximum in the judging scores after submitting a pork and black pudding sausage for consideration.

He said: "The judges look at the smell, texture, taste and appearance of the sausage.

"I am extremely proud."

Daniel is part of the family business, having trained under his uncle Anton's tutalidge. And he is earmaking future success, having scooped two gold awards the semi-final of the Taste of the West Awards.

Daniel said his top tip for anyone making their own sausages is to source local pork from your butcher - belly or loin preferably - and get your mix of seasoning 'spot on'.