'Have yourself a merry GREEN Christmas this year!'

While many will be dreaming of a white Christmas, as much as I love snow, I’m actually dreaming of a green Christmas, just like the ones we used to know!

As with much of life, the waste and environmental damage caused during the festive season has increased.

Long gone are the days when we were content with a homemade gift, some fruit, some bright new pennies and a lump of coal in our Christmas stockings. Though personally, I’d love a homemade gift, maybe a jar of jam and a donation on my behalf to charity, but I’d like the coal to stay in the ground!

As it’s mid-December now, you may have already bought your Christmas gifts, so how do you reduce waste and take measures to protect our beautiful planet whilst still enjoying yourself? Well, I have a couple of solutions:

Wrapping paper: If you haven’t bought yours yet, maybe you don’t actually need to! Any paper or material that could enclose a present is actually fine. Think how long it takes to rip open the presents on Christmas morning, does it really matter what they’re wrapped in?

You could use this newspaper (for those of you who are reading a printed copy!); tied with a piece of ribbon or twine can look really stylish. I wouldn’t recommend you go out and buy Christmas ribbon, this is usually plastic and is not recyclable. Instead, use what you’ve got. I keep ribbon from year to year and just reuse it.

If you haven’t got any ribbon a ball of yarn from Jolly Good Yarn (on Exeter Road) could be just the trick! They sell recycled yarn suitable for wrapping gifts.

Fabric is another great alternative to wrapping paper. Again, using what you already have is best as every item produced has a carbon footprint.

If you do want to buy Christmas wrapping paper, look for paper without glitter. As pretty as glitter is to look at, it’s actually normally lots of small pieces of plastic. Microplastics are already so prevalent we don’t need to add to this pollution with our Christmas sparkle!

Glitter also means your paper and cards cannot be put in the kerbside recycling boxes. However, the best thing to do after Christmas is to keep the wrapping paper and reuse it next year.

Food: Yum! My mouth is watering at the thought of all that delicious food!

The first thing to think about in terms of reducing waste, and I know this sounds obvious, is to buy what you are actually going to eat. It’s a shocking statistic that in the UK we waste 5 million Christmas puddings, 2 million turkeys and 74 million mince pies each year. Not to mention the huge amounts of vegetables, fruit and snacks (ecoandbeyond.co).

This is just shocking when you think of the people around the world who don’t have enough food, including some Exmouth residents.

It’s also shocking in terms of the environmental impact. Producing, moving, storing, cooking and disposing of uneaten food emits greenhouse gases which are contributing to climate change. So, plan what you are going to eat. Christmas is essentially one day! So buy accordingly.

It’s also shocking how many people over-spend at Christmas. Buy less, spend less, look after our planet. If you end up with more than you can eat, get creative with leftovers. Our Boxing Day meal is always leftovers and chips! A tradition we love!

If you still have uneaten food after this, make sandwiches (I’m thinking leftover turkey) or soup (with

veg, meat etc), or freeze your leftover meat, nut roast, vegetables and Christmas pudding.

Most snacks and other items like mince pies last ages and you can eat them well into January. Check if

there’s a use by date, if so use it by that date. However, a best before date means just that, the food

is better in terms of quality before that date, it does not necessarily mean a food isn’t safe to eat

after the best before date.

Just use your common sense, taste a bit! Does it look and smell okay? If it tastes, looks and smells okay, then it’s likely to be okay. Enjoy!

If you’d like more ideas to create a green Christmas head to www.rhubarbandrunnerbeans.co.uk