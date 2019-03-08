Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Still time to join fundraising colour bomb on beach

PUBLISHED: 11:54 12 July 2019

Two women covered in color after a fun run

Two women covered in color after a fun run

©saje - stock.adobe.com

Exmouth beach will become a sea of colour as The Deaf Academy prepares to hold its first colour rush event.

The academy is holding a colour bomb race on Sunday, July 14,, to help raise the final funds needed for its £10.5million home, which is being built on the Rolle College site.

Members of the public are asked to be aware of the event happening on the beach opposite the Queens Drive Space to the lifeboat station, between 10am and 1pm.

The 4km course will get underway after a warm up at 11am. Participants are encouraged to run, jog or walk through a series of explosive colour bomb paint stations.

Those not taking part can still have fun at the mini family festival in Queens Drive Space which will run from 12pm until 3pm and features children' entertainment and live music.

Tickets can be bought online until Thursday at bit.ly/colourbombtix or any remaining tickets may be purchased between 10am and 11am on Saturday at Ocean.

Sarah Shaw, The Deaf Academy's fundraising appeal manager, said: "We are really looking forward to this fantastic event. We're so grateful to the people of Exmouth and beyond for getting behind our fundraising and helping us create a state-of-the art facility and an environment where young Deaf people can thrive."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Community College proms: pictures from the night

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Death of man at beach not being treated as suspicious

Air ambulance leaves scene after landing in grounds of Exmouth church

Devon Air Ambulance shortly before take off from Brixington Community Church. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Community College proms: students arrive in style

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Date set for opening of Popworld in Exmouth

Dj mixing. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Community College proms: pictures from the night

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Death of man at beach not being treated as suspicious

Air ambulance leaves scene after landing in grounds of Exmouth church

Devon Air Ambulance shortly before take off from Brixington Community Church. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Community College proms: students arrive in style

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Date set for opening of Popworld in Exmouth

Dj mixing. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Phear Park O60s bowlers have mixed fortunes in latest action

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth Harrier Hugh Marsden runs well in Falkland Islands race

Running

Hilary Bird is Madeira ‘Star of the Week’ after she wins Section Three group A

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife

Fowler victorious in July medal

Golf club and ball

Water company owner denies defrauding three women

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists