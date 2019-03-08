Still time to join fundraising colour bomb on beach

Two women covered in color after a fun run ©saje - stock.adobe.com

Exmouth beach will become a sea of colour as The Deaf Academy prepares to hold its first colour rush event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The academy is holding a colour bomb race on Sunday, July 14,, to help raise the final funds needed for its £10.5million home, which is being built on the Rolle College site.

Members of the public are asked to be aware of the event happening on the beach opposite the Queens Drive Space to the lifeboat station, between 10am and 1pm.

The 4km course will get underway after a warm up at 11am. Participants are encouraged to run, jog or walk through a series of explosive colour bomb paint stations.

Those not taking part can still have fun at the mini family festival in Queens Drive Space which will run from 12pm until 3pm and features children' entertainment and live music.

Tickets can be bought online until Thursday at bit.ly/colourbombtix or any remaining tickets may be purchased between 10am and 11am on Saturday at Ocean.

Sarah Shaw, The Deaf Academy's fundraising appeal manager, said: "We are really looking forward to this fantastic event. We're so grateful to the people of Exmouth and beyond for getting behind our fundraising and helping us create a state-of-the art facility and an environment where young Deaf people can thrive."