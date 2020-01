Collision leaves Exmouth road partially blocked

An accident involving a car and a motorbike has caused delays on the Exmouth Road.

Police were called to the incident on the A376, near Longmeadow Road, at about 8.20am on Monday, January 27.

The road has been left partially blocked and the incident is still on going.

Update 9.45am: Police say the road has been cleared