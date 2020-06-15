Community college is ‘three schools in one’ as year 10s and 12s return

As year 10 and 12 students return to face-to-face classes this week, they will find that the college has become three schools in one.

Exmouth Community College is now ready to welcome back a quarter of students from years 10 and 12, although the provision has been reduced to meet government guidelines.

The college now operates on three fronts, with the traditional school providing face-to-face lessons to pupils from keyworker families and priority children.

The online school will offer more than 1,500 students a blended education between face-to-face sessions and internet-based learning.

Finally, a community hub has been set up to offer additional welfare checks and pastoral support to pupils.

Principal Andrew Davis said he hopes to expand the provision over the coming weeks.

He added: “As always though we will start small to ensure everyone is kept as safe as possible and then expand as we become more confident in our systems.

“In the space of just a few weeks we have completely re-modelled the way in which we deliver education for our community.

“We haven’t got everything perfect and I am sure we will further develop and expand our educational and pastoral provision over the coming weeks.”

When the lockdown was announced by the Government, the community college offered free lunches to students from key worker families and vulnerable pupils.

However, due to growing student numbers coming back to school, this is being discontinued and as of Monday (June 22) parents are being asked to provide a packed lunch.

Mr Davis paid tribute to the ‘fantastic’ support of parents, carers, children and the Exmouth community.

He added: “Many thanks once again for being right behind everything we have tried to do.

“Your positivity and honest feedback has, and will continue to, help us provide the best education possible for our young people.”

Mr Davis said work continues on curriculum planning, timetabling and year six transition virtual tours as well as construction of two new school buildings and a new roof for the design and technology department.

Visit https://www.exmouthcollege.devon.sch.uk/ for more information.