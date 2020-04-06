Disappointment for Exmouth youngsters as Ten Tors is cancelled due to coronavirus

Exmouth Community College's Nuns Cross 35 mile Ten Tors team from 2017: Alec Dunstan, Ben Stuart, Louis Lees, Ben Hushon, Charlie Stott, George Cook. Archant

Pupils from Exmouth hoping to test their survival skills on Dartmoor this year have been left disappointed after the annual Ten Tors event was cancelled.

Organisers have been forced to cancel the event due to the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which sees thousands of teenagers in 400 teams of six navigate routes of 35, 45 or 55 miles over the northern half of Dartmoor, was set to take place the May Bank Holiday.

Exmouth Community College usually put forward a team every year and teacher Jez Turner said he is disappointed but not surprised by the decision.

He said: “I have been training students at the college for the annual Ten Tors event for the last four years.

“I was saddened but not surprised to learn that this year’s event has had to be cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I fully appreciate that the organisers had no other option and I am disappointed both for them after all the hard work they have already put into the organisation of the event, and for our student participants who have been training hard in preparation.

“This year we had our largest cohort of students from Year 9 and Year 10 working hard to gain a place on the final team.

“I hope many will be able to train for the event next year.”

Ten Tors director Colonel Neville Holmes said: “This decision has been made in line with current Government and clinical advice.

“I know that this will be a great disappointment to many however, given that safety is always our number one priority with Ten Tors, I hope it will not be a surprise.

“Although this year is the 60th Anniversary of Ten Tors, next year will now see the 60th event and so we look forward to celebrating this milestone with you all then.

“In the meantime, I would like to congratulate all those who have achieved so much whilst training for this year’s event and thank the hardworking teachers, leaders, parents and others who have enabled them to do so.”