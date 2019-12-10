School pupils continue war heroes tradition with donation to Exmouth RNLI

Students from Clyst Vale Community College present their cheque to Exmouth RNLI Lifeboat Fundraising Committee, Robin Humphreys. Picture: Ian Bateman Archant

An East Devon secondary school has continued a tradition, established by the last survivor of trench warfare, and donated vital funds to volunteer lifesavers.

Pupils and staff from Clyst Vale Community College presented a cheque for more than £900, together with more than £168 in cash, to lifeboat crew from Exmouth RNLI.

Heather Brooks, head if history at the college, explained to crew members that the school became involved with Harry Patch, who was the last survivor of trench warfare in World War One.

The proceeds from his book The Last Tommy all went to the RNLI and the school have continued that tradition.

Chairman of the Exmouth RNLI Lifeboat Fundraising Committee, Robin Humphreys, said: "The volunteers at Exmouth RNLI are extremely grateful to be chosen as the academy's charity.

"All the monies donated will go towards the purchase of crew equipment and training, so they can continue to carry out their vital lifesaving work."