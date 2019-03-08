Advanced search

Colder Than Here by Exmouth Players at Blackmore Theatre

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 September 2019

The actors playing Myra and her daughters. Picture: Jules Allen

The actors playing Myra and her daughters. Picture: Jules Allen

(c)Jallen Photography

The Exmouth Players will be raising money for a cancer charity when they present the black comedy Colder Than Here, which revolves around a woman with a terminal illness.

The play focuses on her dysfunctional family's confusion about how to deal with the situation, highlighting their inadequacies as they are forced to face an unpredictable future.

As Myra plans her funeral, researching possible burial spots and biodegradable coffins, life goes on, with a boiler to be fixed, a cat going missing, a daughter's disastrous love life, and more everyday problems.

Myra is played by Helen Ballard, her husband Alec by Ray Virr, and the daughters Jenna and Harriet by Alix Kelman and Helen Bowhay respectively.

The production is in support of FORCE cancer charity.

The play is at the Blackmore Theatre from Monday, September 16, until Friday, September 20, with a matinee on Saturday, September 21.

Tickets are £10 for adults, £6 for under 16s, and group bookings of 10 get one ticket free. Call 07484 509514 to book.

